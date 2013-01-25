Gainesville Coins To Be Featured in NBC News Story Featuring Our Newest Silver Product, the CombiBar.

Tune in to Tampa Bay's NBC morning show – News Channel 8 Today on WFLA – on Monday, Jan. 28, between 4:30 and 7 a.m. to see Gainesville Coins' newest silver product, the CombiBar! The Lutz-based company is one of few U.S. precious metal dealers selling the detachable bars.

The size of a credit card, CombiBars are easily broken into small individual sections. They are made in 100x1 and 10x10 gram sizes. The pieces are easily detached without losing any metal or leaving sharp edges. Each 100-gram bar contains 3.215 oz of .999 pure silver.

Silver CombiBars are considered by many as the latest financial “comfort food” in times of crisis. Pre-scored like a chocolate bar, the 100-gram silver bullion bars could be used to trade or purchase goods and services. Interest for a product like the CombiBar as an alternative form of payment has been rising amid increasing fears of an economic meltdown.

The idea for a precious metal bullion bar that can be divided into smaller-sized bars came about in 2010. The global banking and European currency crises caused investors to consider putting their money in larger amounts of smaller bars, rather than a few large ones. This would increase liquidity and make precious metal collections more suitable for everyday trading.

CombiBars are produced by the Swiss refinery Valcambi, one of the largest gold refiners in the world. Valcambi has manufactured the gold bars for Credit Suisse for nearly 40 years.

