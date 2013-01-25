North American Title Insurance Company Announces Entry in the State of Indiana

Indiana's Independent Agents Now Have More Options with North American Title Insurance Company's Financial Stability Changing Indiana's Title Insurance Playing Field.

North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) announced today that the Indiana Department of Insurance has issued a certificate of authority to insure real estate titles in the State of Indiana. This brings the total number of authorized states NATIC does business in to 31. Indiana is part of NATIC's overall growth strategy to cover the major metropolitan areas of the United States.

NATIC's unique approach gives Indiana's Independent Title Insurance Agents a new and refreshing perspective: NATIC empowers independent title agents. NATIC's consultative approach supports independent agencies and enables them to become efficient, profitable and productive. Additionally, NATIC grants agencies cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled industry response-times which assures them a solid foundation with the necessary support to have a competitive advantage.

"We are all very excited about entering the Indiana title insurance market, which ranked 28th in the nation through the 3rd quarter in 2012 with over $26b in premiums written, ”said Emilio Fernandez, President, North American Title Insurance Company. “NATIC will provide a fresh and new alternative in the marketplace, which will be attractive to those Indiana independent title agents who are looking for a true business partner in their underwriter. A different kind of underwriter is in town and we're looking for a few good agents."

North American Title Insurance Company is among the largest title insurance underwriters in the United States. It's authorized to do business in over half the country from coast-to-coast. Demotech, Inc. and Kroll (insurance rating agencies) have both rated North American as one of the best capitalized and managed underwriters in the title insurance industry. For more information on North American Title Insurance Company or how to become an agent call 1-800-374-8475, email join(at)natic(dot)com or visit http://www.natic.com.

About North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC)

North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) is a seasoned title insurance underwriter helping customers achieve the American dream of home ownership for over 50 years. NATIC, through its affiliated agency NATC, and vast network of independent agents, conducts real estate settlement services in 31 states. NATIC earned the reputation as the “underwriter next door,” because their associates are always easy to reach and their processes are, at all times, quick and straightforward. The NATIC agency application process is fast and transparent for qualified agents. NATIC has a one-hour underwriting response guarantee that is unparalleled in the industry.

NATIC is the company with the largest policyholder surplus, in Peer Group 2, which groups companies with capitalization between $25,000,000 and $100,000,000, as determined by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. NATIC is ranked 8th by The 2012 Demotech Performance of the Title Insurance Underwriters© in terms of net liquid assets. North American Title Insurance Company maintains over $43,000,000.00 in net liquid assets. This represents over 57% of the company's assets and is characteristic of the most important attribute to Title Protection, namely, Financial Responsibility.

Demotech, Inc. awarded NATIC a rating of: A' (A Prime) Unsurpassed. NATIC is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.natic.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359868.htm