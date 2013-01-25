VoIPReview.org Releases the Top 4 Best Ways to Save Money with VoIP while on Vacation and Business Trips

This week is National Aviation Week, and in observance, http://www.voipreview.org has selected the top 4 best ways that globe-trotting VoIP customers benefit from the mobility and affordability of VoIP service.

VoIP (“Voice over Internet Protocol”) is the technology that allows phones calls to be made through an Internet connection instead of through old-fashioned copper telephone lines. As long as there's WiFi, travelers can use VoIP to stay connected (that said, customers still shouldn't try to use VoIP on planes; the technology is there, but it's still annoying to other flyers!).

Here are the 4 best ways that VoIP keeps people connected while traveling.

1. VoIP Forwards Business Calls to Mobile Devices

VoIP providers like RingCentral offer mobile apps so any business traveler can stay in the loop via their smartphone, tablet, or laptop while in the terminal or at the hotel.

Users can forward their business calls directly to their mobile devices from their business extensions so they never miss an important phone call from a client, or emergency questions from employees, or extra instruction from the boss before a business meeting out-of-state.

Travelers are mobile, and their VoIP service should be too.

2. VoIP is Free While Using WiFi

All top VoIP providers offer free unlimited calls within the US as long as there's an Internet connection. This makes it easy for travelers to talk to business partners, employees, bosses, and clients while traveling halfway across the world.

There is no stress over costly minutes or depletion of data allotment when using VoIP. Business travelers will have the ease and freedom of unlimited calling to all of their contacts.

3. VoIP Sends Faxes Via Email

Just because travelers are out of the office doesn't mean they can't receive company faxes. VoIP providers such as VoIP.com offer fax-to-email features, which send faxes directly to the email of the business-savy traveler.

This is the perfect way to keep important information fresh and available for workers out of the office and thousands of miles away from the fax machine.

4. IP Video Conferencing When Associates are Apart

Several VoIP providers, such as 8x8, Inc offer video conference features. All parties could be out of the office, but still able to attend the IP video meeting. Whether travelers need to host the meeting or merely attend one, they won't be missing out on any of the action.

Business trips cultivate business relationships, and by having this technology in place, more clients and business partners stay in touch despite the location difference.

Business can happen thousands of miles away from the office, and with business VoIP technology travelers are never left stranded without connection.

