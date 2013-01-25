CIOsynergy Announces Cologix as Official Sponsor for its January 31, 2013 Dallas Event.

Cologix to provide CIOsynergy attendees with insight into the latest data center trends and local market analysis.

CIOsynergy, a provider of thought leading conferences, today announced Cologix's sponsorship of its event on January 31st, 2013 at the Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Cologix, Inc. is a network neutral interconnection and colocation company that provides massively scalable interconnection services and secure, reliable colocation services from their two Dallas INFOMART (1950 North Stemmons Freeway) data centers. Cologix is opening a new 12,000 sqft Tier 3 state-of-the-art expansion featuring the industry's highest standards of space, power, cooling, redundancy and security, bringing their total to nearly 40,000 sqft within the primary carrier hotel.

“We are thrilled to have Cologix at CIOsynergy Dallas. As a leading local provider of neutral colocation solutions, their presence will provide event attendees with an additional layer of industry insights and thought leadership,” says Patrick Mason, Director of Communications and Marketing at CIOsynergy.

“Cologix is one of the leading neutral data center and interconnection providers in Dallas, which provides us unique perspective on the applications that are driving growth in demand for data center services in network-rich facilities. The relationship of telecom and IT budgets is fast converging and we look forward to engaging with the Dallas CIOsynergy attendees on the latest industry and local market trends.” – Robert DeVita, Cologix General Manager”

CIOsynergy Dallas is an exclusive opportunity for leading local CIO and IT executives to network and brainstorm daily hurdles in an unparalleled learning environment under the umbrella of the founder of Monster.com, keynote of the event Jeff Taylor. As an expert in technology, advertising, and human capital, Taylor zeroes in on what lies ahead, sensing economic upheaval, changing global employment, and the shift in doing business that Web 2.0 has created. Envisioning ways to capitalize on these evolving trends with technology and the power of human capital, Taylor taps into his experience to advice businesses on how they can break away from the competition by adopting a new mindset and getting in early with social networking.

At CIOsynergy Dallas a panel of leading CIOs moderated by Scott Shuster, will share and explore how CIOs can be successful in their role. Mr. Shuster has led virtually every Business Week CEO, CFO, and CIO conference held since the founding of the magazine's events group more than 100 of the world's most prominent gathering of large company leaders and senior executives.

Open to Fortune 500's and mid-market enterprise, CIOsynergy's events gathers senior executives from the office of the CIO, including Directors, VPs, Chief Architects, CTOs and CIOs.

For more information about or to participate in CIOsynergy Dallas, visit: http://cologix.CIOdallas.com, or contact Araceli Delgado, Project Coordinator at aracelid (at) ciosynergy (dot) com or 1.847.278.2213 ext. 899.

About CIOsynergy

CIOsynergy provides a platform that brings together the thought leaders of IT through events that incorporate face-to-face meeting opportunities, panel discussions, think tanks and keynotes, and C-suite networking programs.

Previous events have attracted C-suite leaders from companies such as Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Home Depot, Bank of America, Forbes Media, Wells Fargo, Shell, Allstate, Farm, Career Education Corp, Pepsi, Sara Lee, Kraft, BP, Loyola University, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, and Walgreens.

The company operations nationwide and has previously partnered with sponsors such as IBM, 3com, VMware, Unisys, Hitachi, Oracle, SunGard, Dell, Google, Amazon, and HTC among 100's more.

About Cologix

Cologix, Inc. is a network neutral interconnection and colocation company headquartered that provides massively scalable interconnection services and secure, reliable colocation services in densely connected, strategically located facilities in Dallas, Minneapolis, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. With more than 300 network choices and eleven prime interconnection locations, Cologix currently serves over 550 carrier, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. The company's experienced team of communications infrastructure professionals is committed to providing its customers the highest standard of local customer support.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355694.htm