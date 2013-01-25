American Public University System Partners with ED MAP and Ingram's Vital Source to Streamline Digital Course Materials Delivery

American Public University System (APUS) texts will be distributed via the ED MAP OpenVue® Student Choice storefront and Vital Source Bookshelf platform, a logical extension of the University's goal to offer the best variety of course materials, while reducing the impact of textbook inflation, through APUS ePress.

American Public University System (APUS), learning resources management provider ED MAP, and leading eTextbook provider Vital Source have partnered to streamline distribution of APUS digital course materials and enhance student engagement.

APUS texts will be distributed via the ED MAP OpenVue® Student Choice storefront and Vital Source Bookshelf platform, a logical extension of the University's goal to offer the best variety of course materials, while reducing the impact of textbook inflation, through APUS ePress. ED MAP enables undergraduate students to elect a digital format at no cost through APUS's undergraduate book grant, and provides the purchase option of a print copy. In addition, the storefront logs print inventory and features address pre-verification to reduce unnecessary reshipping costs, according to Dr. Fred Stielow, VP and dean of libraries and course materials for APUS.

“This initiative further validates our ongoing commitment to maximize learning outcomes by better enabling students to focus on their studies rather than on how they must access their course materials,” said Stielow. “ED MAP will also help us more efficiently and cost-effectively manage our key course material administrative and reporting processes.”

ED MAP will initially coordinate with publishers to have all APUS course materials migrated to the VitalSource Bookshelf platform, which offers multiple delivery options, coupled with digital rights management (DRM) features. Materials can be provided in both cloud-based and downloadable formats, which caters to APUS's specialized needs as the largest provider of higher education to America's armed forces.

Kent Freeman, chief operating officer of Vital Source Technologies Inc. said, "We are pleased that our VitalSource Bookshelf platform will be available to all APUS students via ED MAP, providing anytime, anywhere access to the content that the students of today use most.”

“ED MAP is excited to work with APUS in developing a new course materials strategy and implementing new processes,” said ED MAP President Kerry S. Pigman. “We are pleased to collaboratively help APUS achieve its key goals for process improvement and enhancing the online learning experience for its students.”

About American Public University System

American Public University System, winner of the Sloan Consortium's 2009 Ralph E. Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and two-time recipient of Sloan's Effective Practices Award, offers 87 online degree programs through American Public University and American Military University. APUS's relevant curriculum, affordability and flexibility help more than 100,000 working adults worldwide pursue degrees in a diverse variety of subjects. For further information, visit http://www.apus.edu.

About ED MAP

ED MAP was founded by an educator to serve educators. ED MAP understands that as course materials options and decisions get more complex, colleges and universities need a partner to navigate the increasingly chaotic environment to develop end-to-end strategic solutions that offer flexibility and control while supporting student choice. ED MAP provides cloud-based technologies and services to manage course materials from adoption to delivery. For more information, visit http://www.edmap.com.

About Ingram Content Group Inc.

Ingram Content Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Nashville-based Ingram Industries Inc. The company provides books, music and media content to over 39,000 retailers, libraries, schools, and distribution partners in 195 countries. More than 26,000 publishers use Ingram's fully integrated physical and digital distribution, logistics, and manufacturing solutions to access global consumer demand, and realize the full business potential of book content. Ingram's operating units are Ingram Book Company, Lightning Source Inc., Vital Source Technologies, Inc., Ingram Periodicals Inc., Ingram International Inc., Ingram Library Services Inc., Spring Arbor Distributors Inc., Ingram Publisher Services Inc., Tennessee Book Company LLC, and Coutts Information Services. For more information, visit http://www.ingramcontent.com.

