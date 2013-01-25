TheDigest.com Announces the 5 Best VoIP Providers for Romantic Calling this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, http://www.thedigest.com has released their picks for the best VoIP providers for romantic calling at low prices.

When a sweetheart is too far away for chocolates, long distance romantics can call loved ones with a VoIP service this Valentine's Day. VoIP (“Voice over Internet Protocol”) is the cheapest way for couples, families, and friends to stay connected this holiday and this year round.

Accordingly, The Digest has announced the best VoIP Providers for romantic calls this Valentine's Day.

1. ITP

Sometimes Cupid's wings are replaced by airplane wings, and ITP has a plan for that. ITP offers an international plan of only $4.99 a month to their already cheap plan of $9.99 a month. Calls to the United Kingdom or Hong Kong or Switzerland run as little as $0.03 a minute.

Additionally, ITP's mobile plan comes with 500 free minutes, a free phone number anywhere in the US, a free voicemail box, a record of inbound and outbound calls, and an online account that can be managed anytime anywhere.

“I love you” knows no bounds and no time zones.

2. VOIPo

When loved ones are out of town, phone bills don't have to get out of control. VOIPo has an unlimited starting plan of just $6.21 a month. They also offer features such as unlimited calls to Canada, 60 free international minutes each month, the ability to send and receive SMS text messages, and 100% US-based support. Users may fall in love with VOIPo at first ring.

For customers out and about on Valentine's Day, VOIPo can alert users via text or email that they have received a voicemail, and can even attach the voicemail to the email.

Not matter where sweethearts are on Valentine's Day, VOIPo keeps them connected.

3. BroadVoice

Whether loved ones are across town or across the world, users with residential VoIP provider BroadVoice can stay in touch. BroadVoice's unlimited in-state plan starts at $9.99, and expands to an unlimited world plan for $19.95 per month.

Calls to Spain, Ireland, Thailand, Belgium, and Australia are all included in unlimited talk. Users can say “I love you” in all languages that BroadVoice reaches.

In addition to their fantastic international plans, BroadVoice also provides call forwarding, caller ID, voicemail, three-way calling, anonymous call rejection, last number redial, and blocked caller ID for those not-quite-so-loved ones on Valentine's Day.

4. Axvoice

If customers spent all their money this Valentine's Day on jewelry or chocolates or gifts, Axvoice has them covered.

For the incredible price of only $8.25 a month users can have all of the features of their home phone for half the cost. This plan has incoming and outgoing calls, caller ID, voicemail, free equipment, and free online account management.

For less than the price of two Hallmark cards, users can call their sweethearts all month long.

5. Phone Power

Cupid had arrows, Spenser had poems, VoIP users have smartphones. Phone Power has a basic plan of only $4.99 a month, and offers a free iPhone mobile app. Users will have all of their Phone Power features uploaded to their iPhone, such as the 60 free international minutes per month and the Find Me Follow Me feature for routing calls to multiple numbers.

Phone Power is offering the 2nd year of service completely free when users prepay for the first 12 months. That means a whole year dedicated to more flowers and more chocolates and less time dealing with phone payments.

Valentine's Day is a day of love and connection. With these 5 wonderful residential and business VoIP providers, doesn't everyone deserve a “ring” this Valentine's Day?

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349596.htm