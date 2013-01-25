iPad Pete's Video Lesson Course Updated for the Latest iOS6, launch announced on iNewsBucket.com

The renowned online iPad blogger and maker of the iPad Video Course has brought forth the update for the newest version of the iOS via INewsBucket.com. The update features a variety of new functionalities in a much more interactive manner.

iPad Pete has announced the launch of the latest update to his famous iPad Video Lesson Course. As soon as the iOS 6 hit the markets, people were opinionated over what new did this operating system have to offer. A couple of days after the release, iPad Pete was already nearing completion of the update. Featuring more than a 100 videos, designed conveniently over a schedule of one 11 minute video a day, the update has been promoted to teach “everything” that the iPad is capable of doing.

The iPad Video Course update has been compiled in a convenient package to suit the needs of every newbie iPad user. With effective playing control, clients can play, stop, rewind and forward course videos to replay anything that they would like. This provides people with the convenience to view and learn whenever they feel like it. Furthermore, with the purchase of the update, the buyers can enjoy a lifetime membership of iPad Pete's exclusive website that guarantees to keep them up to date with all the forthcoming developments of the iPad and its functions in the future. Offering 24/7 efficacy, the iPad Video Course has been showcased online in personal accounts of the buyers to allow them to access the iPad instructional videos, whenever and wherever they would like them. The update has been designed keeping in mind every bits of feedback that the company had received from the predecessor versions, enhancing the clarity and lucidity of the course videos.

“I've made sure that the videos turn out to be something much more than just ordinary course videos, ensuring learning, along with a higher degree of interaction and just having fun!” said iPad Pete, maker of the iPad Video Lesson Course, in a statement on INewsBucket.com. With over a 100 videos to offer to the clients, the maker puts in humor and wit to good use, keeping the mood and tone light, throughout every single video. This style of interaction with the audience has already been featured on INewsBucket.com, terming it as a “great way to learn and have fun, at the same time”. The website also served as a platform for the company to announce the launch of the update.

To view full details of the course or to make a purchase, visit the website: http://www.youripadvideolessons.com

“This Press Release has been composed and is being marketed by The Good Life Services Inc.”

iPad Pete is renowned for the online series of iPad Tips that he's been delivering since long. A “geek”, as he calls himself, the video course has been designed keeping in mind every single function of the iPad, ensuring that the clients learn efficiently how exactly can they use their iPad to the fullest.

About iNewsBucket.com

iNewsBucket.com is a renowned online news reporting platform, most known for its cutting edge and newsworthy material. The company excels in genuine, trustworthy pieces of information, solely for the education and information of the general public. With a team of researchers and reporters working around the clock, the expertise involved ensures the readers are provided with the best and honest pieces of news and reviews from across the internet.

Contact:

Richard Dumaresq

http://inewsbucket.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebipad-video-course-update/iNewsBucket/prweb10345978.htm