Tollgrade to Launch LightHouse® Cellular Sensors at DistribuTECH and Provide Customized Demonstrations

Tollgrade Communications Incorporated, a global leader in providing network assurance solutions to the world's largest utilities and telecommunications providers, will launch and demonstrate a cellular version of its industry-leading LightHouse Medium Voltage (MV) distribution line sensors at the DistribuTECH show.

What: Demonstrations of the new LightHouse cellular sensors will be held in Tollgrade's booth at DistribuTECH. For utilities looking to purchase the solution, Tollgrade will build customized business cases using the new cellular sensors.

Who: Tollgrade representatives will be available in the booth to answer questions about the new cellular sensors, as well as about the company's full line of next-generation distribution line sensors and sensor management system (SMS) software.

When: Jan. 29 – 31, 2013

Where: Tollgrade is in Booth #3025 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif. In addition, LightHouse sensors will also be available in product showcases at the following Tollgrade partner booths at DistribuTECH: Echelon (Booth #3439), Qualcomm (Booth #3229) and Sprint (Booth #942).

Bonus: Tollgrade will host a “Keep the Lights On” cocktail reception at DistribuTECH on Tuesday, January 29, from 4 – 6 pm PST in its Booth #3025.

Media contact:

Colleen Martell

Martell Communications

+1 408-832-0147 (mobile)

cmartell(at)martellpr(dot)com

Kimberly M Getgen

Director, Smart Grid Technical Marketing

Tollgrade Communications Inc.

+1 703-408-1571 (mobile)

KGetgen(at)tollgrade(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361137.htm