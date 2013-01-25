New Envisalink Adds Smart Home Features To DSC and Honeywell Alarm Systems

The new Envisalink EVL-3 Internet module adds smart phone monitoring, control and email/SMS alerts to DSC and Honeywell alarm systems without the steep monthly fees typically associated with many current offerings.

Security systems are getting smarter thanks to a new add-on module from Eyez-On corporation. The Envisalink gives home and business owners the ability to receive alarm or system alerts via e-mail or text messages as well as offering web and smart phone control of their alarm systems.

The Envisalink EVL-3 connects with DSC and Honeywell alarm systems to provide cloud based e-mail and SMS alerts as well as smart phone control and management using an iPhone, Android, Blackberry or windows smart phone or tablet.

Professional installers will appreciate the ability to offer advanced smart home features to new and existing customers without the steep monthly fees often associated with such services, helping them to increase customer satisfaction and retention. The Envisalink can also be used to provide Internet based professional monitoring.

Home and Business owners will have a new level of comfort and security by being able to remotely arm or disarm their alarm system or confirm its status simply by using their smart phone. Owners can opt to receive alerts for alarms, system events or when the system has been armed or disarmed.

The Envisalink EVL-3 is distributed in Canada by Aartech Canada Inc, a security and home automation specialty distributor. For more information, please contact Robert Mowles.

Aartech Canada Inc

http://www.aartech.ca

1-877-760-3105

About Aartech Canada Inc.

Aartech Canada Inc. is a fully Canadian owned and operated distributor of home automation and security products based on Oshawa, Ontario. Aartech Canada's business continues to be built on a strong commitment to customer service and a desire to offer unique, high quality and exciting products to Canadian customers with local Canadian support.

About Eyez-On Corporation

Eyez-On Corporation specializes in delivering security and location-based services and products in IP environments.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebenvisalink/evl-3/prweb10361114.htm