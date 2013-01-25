The Host Group Expands its Hosting, VPS & Custom Website Design Services to the West Coast Region

The Host Group, a leading provider of premium web hosting & VPS services since 1998, recently announced further expansion into the Western region marketplace with the availability of dedicated hosting services and full-service custom WordPress website design and development in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and surrounding areas.

The Host Group management made this decision based on the success of existing virtualized services on the East coast and Canada. The Host Group will service Western region customers, and meet international customer demand and small business infrastructure needs. The Host Group aims to continue its solid expansion and to further consolidate its growing position in the web hosting industry worldwide.

The Host Group Western region expansion now gives clientele entry to their entire menu of digital products and services, and also includes full access to recently announced custom WordPress website design packages, as well as social media consulting and professional logo design and shopping cart integration at heavily discounted rates.

“The demand for our services in other parts of the country have been satisfied by expanding to include dedicated hosting, and now custom WordPress website design and development. The U.S. Western region is one of the largest web hosting markets in the world for a reason,” said The Host Group CEO Doug Davis. “Steady inquiries from our existing client base, as well as success of our virtual offerings on the East coast and Canada made it clear that the time was right to move forward. We've had this expansion in development for quite some time, and are thrilled to be able to go live with our Western region growth plan. We look forward to meeting the needs of our customers and providing our unmatched 24 hour service and support.”

Founded in 1998, The Host Group has seen significant growth in its hosting business, and one of the most experienced, and well reviewed web hosting operations in the industry. Staff and management are fluent in all aspects of the web hosting industry, operating one of the oldest and largest resale programs in the industry, servicing literally thousands of resellers, as the back-end for many popular hosting companies.

The Host Group was founded in 1998 by a group of talented software professionals, housing its corporate headquarters, in Fredericksburg, VA. For more information about the new expanded line of digital products and services, simply call (800) 537-9414 or visit http://www.thehostgroup.com



