Go Smart Solutions Launches Responsive Design Ad Creation and Distribution Platform Advantly

Advantly allows advertisers to create lead capture landing pages that are syndicated on web, mobile, social networks, video networks and directories.

With consumers visiting multiple websites online and accessing the web from multiple devices, Advantly has launched an advertising platform that allows Advantly subscription members to create ads and lead capture landing pages to aid local businesses in gaining increased online visibility and generate new business. The new online advertising platform will automatically format Advantly member's landing pages in a responsive design so they can be viewed and are compatible on all platforms. These landing pages are syndicated to multiple ad networks and directories to generate leads.

Advantly members create professional online ads for home improvement, real estate, auto, products, services, employment and more by choosing their ad type, completing ad copy information, choosing a designer template and apps for their ads. The Advantly platform automatically creates an SEO optimized web page, a Facebook page, a mobile ad page, an email ad, a video ad, and HTML code for Craigslist. The platform will then syndicate the online ad to online networks and directories, making online ad creation and syndication a cinch for local businesses.

“Previously businesses had to go through multiple services or pay large custom design fees to make sure their ads were on all four platforms (web, mobile, email, social, video). The Advantly system takes care of all that work by automatically formatting member's pages in a responsive design so they can be viewed and are compatible on all platforms” says Misty Lackie, CEO of Go Smart Solutions, LLC, creators of Advantly. “Now, when members create their business advertisements on our website, they are ensured that their ads can be seen across the web.”

If a local business is short on resources to create their advertisements, Advantly has a package to suit their needs. The Platinum Package is a full service offering designed for local businesses with time constraints such as Plumbers as an example. Platinum members have an advertising specialist assigned to them who takes care of their account setup, landing page creation and advertising. The platinum package also comes with exclusive leads with a money back guarantee.

Advantly is part of the Go Smart Solutions, LLC ad service family. It is a web service popular with home improvement providers, local businesses, employers, service providers, real estate and auto dealers. A user-friendly process allows members to create professional lead capture landing pages which are formatted in a responsive design so they can be seen on web, social, mobile and email platforms. A cost-effective ad creation and syndication solution, Advantly also offers upgraded features, such as local directory promotion, full service ad creation, guaranteed leads, and lead reporting. For more information, visit http://www.advantly.com.

