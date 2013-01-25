Craton & Switzer Launches Best Estate Planning Trusts Website

Family Estate Planning Law Group helps California families get prepared with Wills and Trusts.

The Law Firm of Craton and Switzer announced the launch of their innovative estate planning website, BestEstatePlanningTrusts.com. Together with helping visitors become more familiar with the law firm the website also includes an array of resources about wills, family trusts, and other estate planning strategies.

The aim of Best Estate Planning Trusts website is to provide accurate information and help the public learn ways to preserve their legacy. "While our focus is on California estate planning, our media center also includes generic information to help people get started regardless of where they live," states Shannon Switzer.

The advanced platform provides visitors access to estate planning news, case studies, custom videos and an informative blog. In addition to estate planning, the website includes editorial content covering topics of business law, retirement planning and succession planning.

"Acquiring knowledge about estate planning helps people become proactive in preserving their legacy," states Switzer. "Our goal is to help people learn about the various estate planning strategies and put together a plan that safeguards their assets throughout life and beyond."

BestEstatePlanningTrusts.com delivers core information regarding the fundamentals of Wills, trusts, and asset protection. Editorial content and blog posts discuss the pros and cons of probate; benefits of transferring assets to a family trust; importance of executing a last will and testament; and addresses common concerns that many people face.

"Our team of legal professionals has helped people from all walks of life put together comprehensive estate planning portfolios to protect assets from all types of potential scenarios," states Switzer. "We focus on our clients personal situations and develop plans to address their concerns."

A great misconception about estate planning is that it's only required if people own property. The reality is preparing a Will is necessary for many reasons. Along with reducing time needed to reconcile probated estates, Wills are used to establish legal guardianship for minor children and pass along assets to heirs.

Probate is a legal requirement in every state. When a person dies without executing a will and testament their estate is settled in accordance with state probate law and assets are divided amongst rightful heirs.

Executing a last will is one part of estate planning. Another essential step is arranging a revocable living trust that includes a healthcare proxy and durable power of attorney. These legal documents authorize a personal agent to take care of financial, business, and medical matters in the event of emergency.

"Putting together a complete estate planning portfolio provides peace of mind knowing that everything is covered if things go wrong," states Switzer. "Our goal is to help clients acquire the facts so they can make informed decisions."

The estate planning law firm of Craton and Switzer has more than 45 years combined legal experience in estate planning and asset protection. They offer expertise and guidance in creating life plans and represent clients in probate disputes, estate settlement, and trust accounting matters.

