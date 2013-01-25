EMCO High Voltage Corporation to Exhibit at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco

The high voltage power supply manufacturer will present its line of miniature, surface-mount power supplies to over 20,000 international industry professionals.

Leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high voltage DC power supply products EMCO High Voltage Corporation announced that the company will exhibit at SPIE Photonics West® from February 5 through 7 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, booth 5235.

Debuting in 1995, Photonics West was conceived as a platform to educate the international community about advances in optics, lasers, and photonics while providing opportunities for engineers, researchers, scientists, and buyers to connect with suppliers.

Over 1,300 companies are expected to exhibit at Photonics West. An estimated 20,000 attendees will be able to select from a wide variety of technical sessions, exhibitions, industry panels, and networking events. Topics of discussion will include medical diagnostic technologies, semiconductors, micro/nanofabrication, optoelectronic devices, and green photonics.

EMCO High Voltage Corporation has exhibited at Photonics West for the past 10 years, releasing many products at the flagship show. This year, EMCO will showcase the AG Series, a patent pending line of ultra-miniature, surface-mount high voltage power supplies. Each module boasts a low profile footprint, rising only 0.128 inches (3.25 mm) above the host PWB.

"The AG Series provides designers with the opportunity to produce more elegant and efficient designs by offering a significant reduction in size, weight and cost, sometimes by an order of magnitude or more,” Mike Doherty, President and CEO of EMCO commented.

Learn more about EMCO's AG Series of DC to HV DC converters by visiting http://www.emcohighvoltage.com/pdfs/agseries.pdf.

Visitors to EMCO's booth can ask technical questions about the company's range of high voltage power supplies and discuss specific application requirements.

About EMCO High Voltage Corporation

Known as a leader in the high voltage power supply industry, EMCO High Voltage Corporation has been designing and manufacturing leading-edge products for over four decades. EMCO's dedication to innovation has earned the company awards from the University of Wisconsin, the University of California, Davis, and numerous publications. Power supplies are available from stock in California, Nevada, and EMCO's stocking distributor in Europe, Condatas AG (http://www.condatas.com).

Contact EMCO High Voltage Corporation at 1-800-546-3680, sales [at] emcohighvoltage [dot] com, or visit http://www.emcohighvoltage.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/emco-photonics-west/prweb10356092.htm