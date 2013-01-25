LandscapingNetwork.com Releases Revamped Section on Swimming Pool Design

Great for spring construction projects, LandscapingNetwork.com has released a newly revamped swimming pool design section on its website for consumers, offering updated information on inground pools.

New from LandscapingNetwork.com, a re-designed collection of articles featuring the latest swimming pool tips and design ideas. Featuring pool pictures, cost information, a pool design checklist and a directory of local professional swimming pool contractors, the site offers A to Z information for installing an inground swimming pool for spring construction.

Popular new additions for spring, swimming pools are the ultimate backyard amenity. Customizable in shape, size, and with unique features, the possibilities for designing a perfect pool area for the home are infinite.

Split into three sections, including most popular swimming pool links, swimming pool design, and custom pool and spa information, newly updated articles offer consumers the latest information on building and design trends. Consumers can use this information and work with a qualified pool contractor to create a flawless outdoor pool design to meet their needs.

Articles cover specific swimming pool topics like building and maintenance costs, pool shapes, popular pool plants, a design checklist, placement and size information, and covers different pool types including inground and Infinity pools, and more. And to help complete the design process, the site covers swimming pool features, and pool and spa products.

For more on designing a new swimming pool and to find professional swimming pool contractors, visit LandscapingNetwork.com.

Photos courtesy of LandscapingNetwork.com.

About LandscapingNetwork.com

LandscapingNetwork.com works with a team of professional landscape designers and writers to bring together the very best landscaping resources and information available. Homeowners, landscape designers and architects, builders and more can also stay up-to-date through the site's extensive collection of articles, landscaping photos and videos on landscape design ideas, products and more.

For consumers ready to turn their landscaping design dreams into reality, the site offers an easy-to-use Find a Contractor directory to find local landscape contractors and designers throughout the United States and Canada.

