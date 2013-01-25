Issue Four of Time Management Magazine features article by Jeff Davidson

Time is something that no one can control. In fact, many people lose focus and direction because of time management issues.“It is the goal of Time Management Magazine to help everyone with time management issues,” said Glenn Watt, Senior Editor.

Time Management Magazine is the premier iOS-based magazine for time management. Offering many tips, techniques and helpful information, Time Management Magazine has something for the CEO of a Fortune 500 company to working moms.

As a special for Issue Four, Time Management Magazine is pleased to feature an article by Jeff Davidson entitled Goal Setting Myths Revealed.

“Jeff [Davidson]'s expertise and knowledge are a boon to all of us who struggle with time. His article in Time Management Magazine is an exclusive feature in this month's edition,” said Watt.

As an added bonus, Davidson has an audio portion of the article and is perfect for the morning or evening commute.

About Jeff Davidson: Jeff Davidson is a widely acclaimed Professional Speaker, Mega Author of fifty-six books, Creator of twenty-four iPhone apps, and Author of two hundred and thirty eBooks for mobile readers. He holds the Registered Trademark as the Work-Life Balance Expert. Jeff has spoke to audience across the US and around the world on the topic of having more breathing space, being more productive, and achieving work-life balance.

