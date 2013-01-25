Remodeling Northern Virginia "Best of the Best" Awarded to Details Home Services by Follow Media Consulting, Inc.

Details Home Service was awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Remodeling Northern Virginia.

Details Home Services was awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Remodeling Northern Virginia. This award signifies the continued commitment and dedication of the areas best in home remodeling services.

Details Home Services brings 8 years of referral-based building and remodeling experience to all of home care needs. They want the clients' experiences with them to be the best it can be. Which is why, at Details Home Services, they are committed to providing quality, conscientious work to their valued clients. Whether the task is large or small, customers can expect them to show up when scheduled, listen carefully, and complete the work expertly, all with the utmost respect for the home. Details Home Services believe in using their skills and expertise to help live better in home by enhancing the quality of daily life and increasing the home's long-term value.

Details was founded in early 2004. One of the founding ideals was to deliver a high level of professionalism and customer service. Tales of woe are common in the industry. Most homeowners know a friend or relative who has suffered from a poorly planned or badly executed project. Sometimes the best intentions are stymied by a lack of effective communications skills that prevent the contractor from explaining himself. Other times, it's the lack of perspective that doesn't allow the contractor to understand the goals and expectations of his clients. Whatever the reason, Details is committed to delivering very high quality work. And they want clients to enjoy not only the end result, but the process as well.

Whatever the vision, or whatever the needs, let Details Home Services help make the house a home. Contact them today to at 703-579-1400 and see how their process makes it perfect! Visit their website at http://detailshomeservices.com/ for know more about their services.

About Follow Media Consulting, Inc.

Named one of the best SEO companies by Jonas Marketing, Follow Media Consulting, Inc. is a rapidly growing worldwide firm of SEO, Social Media, and Mobile Marketing Professionals. Follow Media Consulting, Inc. headquarters is located in Richmond, VA. However, our professional team is networked across the world, with regional offices across the United States, in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, South Africa, the Philippines, and India.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10334344.htm