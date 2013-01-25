GrooveBook Chosen on NBC's "Today Show" as One of the Best Apps of 2013

The new and popular photo app GrooveBook was featured on the Today Show on January 23rd 2013 on the “Today's Tech” segment hosted by NBC reporter Mario Armstrong during his “The Best Apps for 2013” feature.

“It used to be simple. There were only a dozen or so (apps) that everybody was using. Now there's almost a million,” said NBC Today Show's host Matt Lauer.

“With more than 700,000 (apps) to choose from, finding the ones that fit your needs can be a little overwhelming. So, our go-to digital guy, Mario Armstrong, is here with his top picks,” presented Lauer. “[GrooveBook is] for people who've got tons of photographs in their camera and they never print them,” added Lauer.

In response to Lauer's introduction, Armstrong confirmed the arduous process to select the best apps. “That's right! Hundreds of thousands,” said Armstrong. “Do you know how hard I had to work to do this and get only 5 to 6 apps?”

GrooveBook is a free app that lets users choose up to 100 photos from a smartphone or tablet camera roll into a beautiful 4.5" x 6.5" photobook that is mailed monthly. Photos are printed on glossy photo paper and perforated for easy removal. The user can share, frame, decorate, scrapbook and utilize in a multitude of presentations, and at no charge other than $2.99 each month for shipping and processing.

NBC Today Show's Lauer marveled at the diversity of the app, reminding viewers that “they'll work on our phones, our tablets, our desk tops, everything like that.” Reporter Armstrong specified GrooveBook is “a hundred photos in an actual book that gets sent for $2.99, and they can tear them out. They're perforated.”

“It's an awesome app!” exclaimed Armstrong.

"The fact that the iconic morning show 'Today' chose and highlighted GrooveBook as one of its top six app choices for “Best Apps for 2013” out of hundreds of thousands of apps on the market couldn't make us happier,” said GrooveBook CEO and founder Brian Whiteman. “The Today Show coverage was especially of benefit to the busy parents, and particularly moms out there, who want the memorable photos they've taken on their phones to be preserved, in-hand and in albums to treasure rather than potentially lost or deleted, and at no cost but for a small shipping fee. GrooveBook is about celebrating the family and treasuring photos,” said Whiteman.

