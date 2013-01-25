National Alliance for Hispanic Health Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Concert for the Americas hosted by the JFK Center on Jan 28, 2013

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance) will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a Concert for the Americas held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. As part of the celebration, the Alliance will also present the VIDA National Hispanic Health Leadership Awards.

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States. From a small group of visionary community health providers in 1973, the Alliance today has grown to a network of community-based members that provide quality health and human services to over 15 million a year and a national organization member network that serves over 100 million each year.

Giselle Fernandez is the host of the evening's celebration of the Alliance's 40 years of inspiration, innovation, and engagement. Ms. Fernandez is a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kennedy Center. The evening will include presentation of the Alliance's VIDA National Hispanic Health Leadership Awards honoring leaders that exemplify the VIDA credo of Vision, Innovation, Dedication, and Advocacy. Award recipients are Michael J. Astrue, Commissioner of Social Security; Dr. Regina Benjamin, U.S. Surgeon General; Dr. Enrique Méndez, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and former Commander of Walter Reed Army Medical Center; and Dr. Mirta Roses Periago, former director of the Pan American Health Organization.

The evening will be highlighted by a Concert for the Americas, a musical tour of the music of Spain and the Americas by internationally renowned mezzo-soprano María José Montiel accompanied by pianist Miquel Estelrich Serralta. Ms. Montiel is the first Spanish artist to receive the Oviedo Opera Prize as best female artist and has recorded 20 albums to date. Her album Modinha: Brazilian Songs with Luiz de Moura, was nominated for a 2002 Latin Grammy Award® as Best Classical Album of the Year. Next year she will sing the lead role of Carmen with Zubin Metha in Israel. The Kennedy Center is very special to Ms. Montiel as she performed here with Plácido Domingo, former director of the Washington National Opera, in the U.S. premiere of Luisa Fernanda, featuring the Spanish zarzuela operatic form.

According to Chris Baca, Chair of the Alliance Board of Directors, “We are honored that so many of our friends will be joining us for the Alliance's 40th anniversary. The Concert for the Americas is a moment to reflect and celebrate our work together. I am so proud of the Alliance's pioneering efforts over these past 40 years. The Alliance remains guided by and committed to the power of community-based solutions. Together, we will achieve the best health outcomes for all and support all communities as they seek to achieve their American dreams.”

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States that also works with others to secure health for all. For more information, visit http://www.hispanichealth.org, like us on Facebook (facebook.com/healthyamericas), follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/health4americas), or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

