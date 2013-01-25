New BioTrust Supplement Review Site Announced by Rick Porter and Mike Whitfield

The Creators of BodyweightTorch.com Have Announced an Expansion into BioTrust Supplement Reviews

Rick Porter and Mike Whitfield have just announced their brand new website BioTrustNutritionReviews.com after having great success with their Bodyweight Torch website. While bodyweightorch.com gives people free access to a 4-week bodyweight workout program, the new BioTrust Supplement website will be geared towards new reviews of the products from BioTrust. Both Rick and Mike have been really impressed with the quality and integrity of the BioTrust supplements and want to share their honest feedback and reviews for current products as well as new and exciting products that plan to be released from BioTrust. The site plans to have a variety of reviews and feedback from personal use and more.

After just two reviews on the site, Rick and Mike are already getting feedback from readers that want more information on diet supplements as well as get more educated on what supplements help with weight control, performance and more.

“We will only promote supplements that we actually use with success and of course, believe in, and we have found that with BioTrust”, said Whitfield. Both Rick and Mike know the founders of BioTrust, Joel Marion and Josh Bezoni, and have been really impressed with every supplement BioTrust has released. Whitfield says that the BioTrust protein supplement is what he is impressed with the most. “The quality behind this protein is not found anywhere else, and that goes for all the BioTrust supplements I have tried. The appetite suppressant found in Leptiburn was outstanding and I certainly appreciate the energy to keep me going”, said Whitfield.

Rick and Mike plan on releasing new reviews on all the BioTrust supplements as they hit the market and try them. Recently, they just launched a review on BioTrust's new supplements Pro-X10 as well as AbsorbMax.

“We are really excited about this opportunity”, said Whitfield. More BioTrust reviews are to come to the new website at http://www.BioTrustNutritionReviews.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebBiotrust-Nutrition/Biotrust-Nutrition-Review/prweb10360362.htm