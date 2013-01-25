Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, JMR Graphics, Talks Corporate Rebranding and Shows off Their Completed Coors Light Graphic on Their Official Blog

JMR Graphics, Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, posts a photo of their completed graphic for client, Coors, and discusses corporate rebranding on their official blog.

On January 25 2013, Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, JMR Graphics, discusses its Corporate Fleet Rebranding Program and showcases a completed graphic for Coors' corporate fleet.

The All Wrapped Up blog post discusses the ease of JMR Graphics' Rebranding Program. By utilizing the company's “professional creative design teams,” JMR Graphics ensures that your corporate brand is the best it can be and works closely with each client to see that the design is everything they want it to be. JMR Graphics also coordinates installation of the vinyl graphics on your fleet with their project management team, so that the project is completed in a timely fashion.

The blog shows an accompanying photo of a bright JMR Graphics vinyl graphic of the Coors Light brand logo against the companies silver bullet tanker.

“We always work closely with our clients to make sure that the product we deliver is on par with their expectations,” says Dominick DeRicco, a JMR Graphics representative. “Whether you're participating in our Corporate Fleet Rebranding Program and need 100 bus wraps or you're a small business looking for a vinyl spot graphic on your company car, we work with you to make sure your branding pops, and your graphics will attract return and potential customers.”

DeRicco continues, “Mobile media advertising is the most cost-effective medium for marketing your product or service whether your company is a David or a Goliath. It's hands down the best way to increase brand awareness, and our 3M certified quality is the industry standard. If you want to rebrand your fleet or employ a new marketing technique, then vehicle wraps or spot graphics is the way to go.”

JMR Graphics is an award winning Nationwide 3M Certified Manufacturer of Graphics for over a quarter of a century. We specialize in branding companies through Fleet Graphics, Vehicle Wraps, Architectural Wall Graphics, Promotional Window Clings, Floor Graphics, Event Signage and much more. We offer a variety of 3M Graphics Films, which are specially designed for most surfaces that require a changeable, short and long-term application. Our exceptional “Turn Key Service” is backed with a 3M MCS Warranty to give you peace of mind, when you need optimum performance for the intended life of your graphics. With our state of the art, cutting edge facility we inspire our clients by providing creative design, custom printed graphics and handle a network of nationwide installers. JMR Graphics provides expert capabilities and capacities needed to meet any graphic challenge.

