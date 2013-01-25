Linus Bike, a City Bikes Developer, Supports British Cycling's Ride Leaders

After the victory of Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins during the Tour de France, British Cycling is looking to gather cyclists as Ride Leaders. Linus Bike, a city bike developer and leader in road safety advocacy, is reaching out to the cycling community to join this cause.

According to Road.CC, British Cycling encourages cyclists to sign up as Ride Leaders to help them “[capitalize] on the surge in interest in cycling following Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic success last year and of course Bradley Wiggins' victory in the Tour de France.” The article reports that training for the program will be free.

The article asserts that the program “empowers and supports individuals to lead and deliver group bike rides in their local area and shares tips and advice on all practical aspects of a ride. No need to be a cycling expert, just be confident riding in groups and have heaps of enthusiasm.”

Joel Lavery, National Partnerships Manager for British Cycling, states, “2012 was a truly fantastic year for cycling, with Bradley Wiggins becoming the first British winner of the Tour de France, the success of Team GB cyclists at the Olympics and Paralympics and Sport England's announcement that 200,000 more people are now cycling more regularly than in 2011.”

According to Road.CC, Ride Leaders will receive a free British Cycling membership, as well as a kit, upon completing the course.

China Reevers, a Linus Bike representative, shows tremendous enthusiasm for the program and extends the support of Linus Bike. “We are thrilled that the cycling of community of Great Britain has grown so much over the last year. We wish to help the community grow and support all those interested in joining the movement.”

Linus Bike is a California-based bicycle manufacturer that specializes in creating vintage style city bikes and commuter bikes. Not simply a bicycle company, Linus Bike sells a complete line of accessories for the environmentally conscious and for those who have a fondness for European style bicycles and the great tradition of European cycling.

