BioSmart Sciences Launches Research-Based Bedding Products in Vegas

First FDA-cleared Pillow for Snoring and Sleep Apnea as well as Innovative Mattress Construction Designed to Aid Sleep and Reduce Aches, Pains

BioSmart Sciences, Inc. debuts clinically proven products in the pillow and mattress categories that are designed to improve sleep during the Sacramento-based company's inaugural home furnishings trade show, at the World Market Center, Jan. 28 – 31.

Following a highly successful test through a national retail chain, BioSmart launches its BIOS Anti Snore/Anti Sleep Apnea Pillow – the first pillow to treat snoring and sleep apnea cleared by the U.S. FDA – in the company's new showroom here. Product benefits claims are backed by three clinical tests conducted at the Stanford University Center for Human Sleep Research. A patent is pending for the BIOS pillow, which has a suggested retail price of $129.95.

Top sleep doctors at Stanford University developed and administered protocols for the independent trials in which test subjects with snoring problems experienced a 78 percent reduction in snoring events, and an 86 percent reduction in the duration of such events. The same tests showed a 24 percent reduction in symptoms of mild obstructive sleep apnea.

“For too long, consumers have been bombarded with smoke and mirrors messages about sleep surface products. BioSmart is dedicated to stripping away the hype and replacing it with real science that really works as demonstrated by our pillow receiving the first FDA clearance to address snoring and sleep apnea,” noted Mark Bradlee, CEO of BioSmart Sciences.

BioSmart's BIOS mattress line, also launching at the Vegas Market, consists of six styles in standard sizes that have suggested retail prices between $1499 and $4499. The company's manufacturing technology is patented, with underlying science-based bedding designs originating in the precepts of anatomy, physiology, bio-mechanics, osteopathy and pressure analysis. Memory foam is not used because of excess body pressures, mal-alignment, and heat buildup which that foam produces.

Along with the proprietary construction, mattresses feature four to six performance regions that include latex in some models, as well as two-way stretch covers that won't “trampoline” or restrict performance.

BioSmart's BIOS mattresses were additionally tested in clinical trials to reveal improvements in vital Delta and REM sleep, with subjects showing a significant reduction in nighttime tossing and turning by up to 75 percent, as compared with competitive products tested. Notably, there were significant reductions in neck, shoulder, back and hip pain, as previously reported by subjects as well as reduced pressures on the shoulder, hip and back produced more refreshed awakenings and next day performance.

The company plans to launch two posture- and health-related products later this year. In the Vegas showroom, 6 styles of BIOS chairs, engineered for improved body support and posture, will additionally be on display, with suggested retail prices between $399 and $599.

“BioSmart Sciences is committed to providing better health through science-based products that meaningful address and reduce the forces that contribute to sleep fragmention, chronic tossing and turning and persistent neck, shoulder, back and hip pain,” said Roger Sramek, executive vice president and multiple patent-holder.

About BioSmart Sciences, Inc.

BioSmart Sciences, Inc. has deployed a series of unprecedented clinical and bio-mechanical studies which has led to two FDA clearances and highly positive studies and research from doctors at Stanford, Harvard and other leading educational institutions. CEO Mark Bradlee and EVP Roger Sramek have over 70 years combined experience in invention and innovation in sleeping surfaces.

