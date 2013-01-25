Internet Marketing Firm fishbat Responds to Brands Using Internet Marketing to Influence Social Change

Brafton.com released an article that asserts that prominent brands can use the Internet in order to affect social change.

On January 25, 2013, Internet marketing firm fishbat responds to an article posted on Brafton.com claiming that brands can exercise their influence to cultivate social change.

According to the Brafton article, U.S. consumers express an interest in brand names that seek a good reputation through supporting charitable projects. A study conducted by Havas Worldwide determined that social media is responsible for elevating the awareness level among users. The article states, “A new study from Havas Worldwide supports this notion, indicating that social media has played a significant role in keeping Internet users aware of the world around them.” The article claims that the majority of survey responses indicated that a brand's path to notoriety and consumer support is to operate in accordance to consumer expectations on given causes.

Havas CEO, David Jones, made a statement that supported the idea that consumers will rally behind a brand that makes an effort to be altruistic instead of completely self serving. The Havas study also claimed that many survey participants believed that businesses have a responsibility on par with the government to influence social change for the better.

The article expresses the idea that the kind of data generated in a public survey on brand responsibility will either pressure businesses to falling in line with popular sentiment or simply add social media to an existing truth. Businesses will simply adopt social media as a tool that will both benefit a good cause and move the business forward.

Social media is ultimately identified as the preferred means to interact with and influence a consumer base. However, social media was also seen as a double edged sword because embracing a polarizing issue could alienate current followers of a brand or business and sacrifice the potential benefit.

Justin Maas, Vice President of Client Relations at the Internet marketing firm fishbat responds to using social media to influence social change. “As social media spreads information it's hard to stay ignorant of what is going on around you. Just about anything is liable to wind up on a social media post, YouTube, or a frequented page. I can see the connection between a brand and its ability to act as a catalyst for social change. Personally, as a consumer I would most assuredly support a brand that I know to help those in need versus a cold and distant brand that sees me as a number.”

While conceding to the advantage of a socially friendly brand, Maas also expresses a thought on the influence a brand can use through social media. “After gaining a loyal following, it is conceivable to nudge popular sentiment in a desired direction, but that loyalty will only remain as long as the brand exercises their influence responsibly.”

