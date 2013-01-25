Colle Farmers Market Responds to Op-Ed Piece on Organic Farms

Following an op-ed piece published by the Inter Press Service which discusses the growing popularity of organic produce and products, Colle Farmers Market offers their thoughts.

According to the op-ed piece from Inter Press Service, “the area of land certified as organic still makes up just 0.9 percent of global agricultural land, with 37 million hectares being farmed organically.” This is true despite the growing worldwide demand for organic food and other products.

Organic farms originally became popular in the 1950s and 1960s, reports the article, and organic farmers aim to avoid the use of harmful agrochemicals and insecticides. Organic farms offer several benefits for farmers who dedicate their land to organic produce. In addition to protecting farm workers from harmful chemicals, “it boosts on-farm biodiversity, protects nearby waterways from chemical pollution and helps soil retain water and nutrients, improving resilience to drought and other harsh weather patterns.” There is also a niche market for organic products, where farmers can charge more money for food that is farmed organically.

So why is the percentage of organic farms still so low? The article states that “the costs of compliance with international organic standards… often forces farmers to reduce their on-farm diversity and maximize production of a few ‘cash crops,' such as cotton, coffee and cocoa, certified organic farming can cause some of the same ecological problems as conventional farming.”

Colle, an online community that connects consumers with local farmers markets, reacts to the article. Colle Farmers Market states that, considering the popularity of organic food, it makes sense for farmers to jump on the trend. The company is a huge supporter of organic products, and they add that going organic benefits health and the environment. According to Colle, it is important to avoid harmful chemicals, not only for farm workers, but for the ecosystem as well. A healthy ecosystem means better quality crops.

Colle is an E-Commerce enabled farmers market community that is passionate about sustainable consumption and responsible conservation. The Colle movement is dedicated to connecting natural product vendors, organic farmers and all consumers who live an organic and natural lifestyle with the ultimate goal of creating more sustainable farming and consumerism.

