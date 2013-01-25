Yumi Media Comments on the Rise in People Choosing Flexitarianism, and Choosing to Only Occasionally Eat Meat

Following an article about how flexitarianism is becoming more and more popular, Yumi Media comments on the news with their comments.

On January 25, 2013, Yumi Media commented on an article from The Telegraph by Sarah Rainy, regarding the increase in people choosing flexitarianism, instead of going full vegetarian.

According to the Telegraph article, we are about to see a change in the way vegetarianism is viewed, and welcome in flexitarianism, which means to follow a vegetarian diet, and allow yourself to sometimes eat meat.

According to Charles Banks, director of the Food People, “Twenty years ago, vegetarianism was scoffed at. But there has been a seismic shift in attitudes... We expect meat-free eating and flexitarianism soon to be a mega trend.” The article defines a flexitarian as, a “flexible vegetarian,” and someone who allows meat in their diet very sparingly.

The article mentions that the flexitarian trend is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. According to the article, “a survey by the Vegetarian Research Group found that 23 million people follow a “vegetarian-inclined diet”, compared to 7.3 million full-time veggies.” The Food People predict that by 2015, there will be a significant increase in flexitarians, due to the fact that cutting down on meat is easier on the wallet, and the body.

Yumi Media commends the ways of flexitarianism as a way of people to cut down on meat consumption. “We understand that vegetarianism is just not for everybody. For those who can not become full vegetarians but switched to flexitarianism, we commend you for cutting down on your meat consumption, said Yumi Media representative Takara Licausi. “For those flexitarian meat lovers, Quorn offers delicious meat substitutes that replicate the taste and texture of real meat.”

