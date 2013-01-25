Adventure Races Organization Spartan Race Offers Endurance Training Tips on Long Runs

Global adventure races organization Spartan Race offers tips on endurance training and running long distances in its Spartan Blog.

On January 25, 2013, international adventure races organization Spartan Race provides endurance training tips by Spartan coach Jeff Godin in its Spartan Blog on running long distances.

In the Spartan blog post “Pacing the Long Run,” Jeff Godin, Ph.D. gives step-by-step instructions on how to successfully complete a long run. According to the Spartan coach, “The long run should be conducted at a pace where there is no lactate accumulation, the muscles are 100 percent relying on aerobic metabolism, and utilizing fat as the primary source of fuel.” Typical long distance running should be performed at a slower rate.

Acknowledging that people have different limitations and abilities, the Spartan coach suggested runners to use their target heart rate as a guide. Runners can use a simple formula or a graded exercise test. “Before engaging in maximal exercise it is always best to check with your physician first to make sure it is safe for you,” Godin writes.

“We want runners to know their limitations and build up so they can face challenges at their own discretion,” Spartan Race founder Joe Desena says. “We offer numerous tips and guidelines on our blog and newsletter and Spartans can look to Spartan coaches for further guidance and challenges.”

