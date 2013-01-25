Collection Agency, Rapid Recovery Solution, Responded to an Article Regarding '23 Things Debt Collectors Are Not Allowed To Do'

Following an article about the list of things debt collectors cannot legally do, Rapid Recovery Solution offered their response to the list.

On January 25, 2013, collection agency, Rapid Recovery Solution, responded to a Consumerist article by Chris Morran, regarding a list of twenty-three things debt collection agencies can not do.

According to the Consumerist article, “Though it sometimes seems like debt collectors will try anything, even impersonating Ed McMahon, to their money, the law actually puts some pretty strict limits on what these people and companies can and can't do.”

Some of the more widely broken rules against debt collectors are, contact you before 8 AM or after 9 PM, use threats or violence, repeatedly use the phone to harass consumers, make false claims against you, claim you can be arrested, and use a false company name.

The article states that all of these rules are set forth by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and unfortunately are used on consumers to try and collect debts, and even debts that are sometimes not even owed.

John Monderine, CEO of collection agency, Rapid Recovery Solution, offered his thoughts and comments on the article. “Unfortunately all of these things listed in the article happen on a regular basis. Rogue and unlawful collection agencies are a big problem, and a danger to innocent consumers,” said Monderine. “Thankfully government agencies are cracking down on these unlawful practices and are trying to limit the occurrences of illegal collection.”

