Kettlebells Instructor Lorna Kleidman Comments on Coca-Cola's Promotion of Healthy Living

Following Coca-Cola's announcement of their campaign to promote healthier living with their “Coming Together” ad, Lorna Kleidman, three time kettlebell champion, urges consumers to remember that “Coca-Cola is still soda.”

On January 25, kettlebells trainer Lorna Kleidman offers a response to a Post-Gazette article which discusses a new Coca-Cola ad campaign aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles.

According to Post-Gazette, Coca-Cola launched a commercial concerning the “impact its products have on the nation's expanding waistlines” in a move to promote living a healthier lifestyle while still purchasing lower calorie Coke Products.

The narrator of the “Coming Together” commercial discusses the effects of Coca-Cola soft drinks by stating, “All calories count no matter where they come from, including Coca-Cola and everything else with calories and if you eat and drink more calories than you burn off, you'll gain weight.”

The Coca-Cola Foundation has supported exercise-promoting organizations by donating millions of dollars and, in addition, Coca-Cola has 800 low or no-calorie drink options, reports Post-Gazette. Through the use of vending machine labels, the article reports that Coca-Cola encourages lower calorie beverage options.

Fitness instructor Lorna Kleidman commends the soft drink giant for their step towards bringing health awareness to consumers. “Coke is doing a great service to their consumer base by alerting them of their product's dangers. Let's face it, not everyone is going to put the can of Coke down for good so this is a step in the right direction.”

According to Kleidman, “Coca-Cola is still soda. Coke or any soft drink for that matter will have a tremendous effect on the body. Consuming products like soda can cause health issues like Diabetes and even a little bit is enough to cause damage.”

Lorna Kleidman is the creator of KettleX, a kettlebells program designed to help those who want to lose weight and look great. “Weight loss begins with diet even before you decide to pick up the weights,” comments Kleidman. “If weight loss is your goal, you should find an alternative to soft drinks like natural juice drinks or my all-time favorite – water.”

Lorna Kleidman is a Three-Time World Champion and World Record holder in kettlebell sport and the most decorated kettlebell athlete in the country. She developed the innovative methods used in KettleX as a way to bring the benefits of the bells to everyone in an easy-to-use, comprehensive and fun format. Lorna has been teaching individuals and group classes for the past six years.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10338515.htm