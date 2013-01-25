Trail and Ski helps Floridians get ready for ski excursions on the western slopes

As snow covers the Western Slopes, Trail and Ski offers advice to customers on how to look stylish and stay warm on the slopes.

Trail and Ski has been keeping close eye on the snow covering the slopes all over the country. With snow totals in the Northern Rockies averaging 30 inches or more, many Floridians are shopping for the gear and apparel they need for their 2013 winter sport excursions. Trail and Ski has the insight on the brands that will keep skiers and snowboarders warm, comfortable, and stylish.

Shopping for winter sport gear in Florida may not be a typical practice, but Trail and Ski owner, JC Gayhartt offers the knowledge and experience to make sure customers have what they need. Brands like Obermeyer and Spyder (the country's number one selling brand) are as practical as they are stylish. Both companies offer innovative winter clothing options that demonstrate the latest technology in waterproofing and maintaining the wearer's core temperature.

Whether the participant is novice or experienced, it is important to be dressed appropriately for the harsh winter conditions on the mountains. Items like thermal underwear, ski socks, hats, and gloves, are just as important as jackets and ski pants. Eyewear like goggles and polarized sunglasses also help to increase visibility and make skiing safer.

