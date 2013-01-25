Get Lawn Mowers and Equipment Serviced Before the Rush

Cherokee Small Engine wants customers to know: now is the time to service your equipment needed for the spring. This time of year is great to get equipment in and out of the shop quick. It will be ready when the warm weather comes in March.

Cherokee Small Engine, a small engine and lawn equipment repair service provider in Gaffney, wants to encourage customers to get their lawn equipment serviced early before the rush. Spring is well on its way and mowers and lawn equipment will need service before they are put to use. Cherokee Small Engine can have those lawn mowers ready for when Spring arrives.

As always, Cherokee has a quick and timely turn-around on all repairs and service, and they offer pick-up and delivery. From riding lawn mowers, to trimmers and leaf blowers, Cherokee's friendly experts in the maintenance department are equipped to repair broken or run-down machines. Cherokee also carries new lawn mowers and lawn mower parts in their expansive showroom.

As part of the preparations for Spring, Cherokee also encourages customers to take advantage of a StarTron Fuel Treatment for gas tanks. StarTron Fuel Treatments break down the engine build-up, ensures gas is being burned efficiently, and reduces emissions.

Visit Cherokee's showroom today to shop for new equipment or parts. Get propane tanks filled early too, with the on-site propane tank filling station. Mention this press release and receive 10% off a Full Service through the end of February.

About the company:

Cherokee Small Engine is serving Cherokee County for over 30 years and Jenna, Matt and Chappell Hiers are now taking care of customers "Family Style." we service new and used lawn mowers, stock a huge variety of parts and have access to the largest inventories nationwide, we have a full service maintenance and repair department staffed with experienced and friendly mechanics. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.cherokeesmallengine.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354230.htm