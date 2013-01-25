Krewe De Gras to Host 4th Annual Mardi Gras Events

Live music, performances and fun for everyone.

Tallahassee's own little piece of New Orleans, Krewe De Gras, is hosting their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration beginning on Friday, February 8. For four days, Krewe De Gras will have live music, food, and festivities.

Kicking off the party on Friday is a Masquerade Ball with live music by Catfish Alliance. Opening at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 is Carnivale, including family friendly activities all afternoon. Saturday night brings more live music from Exit 199. On Sunday, the celebration continues with a crawfish boil and a music jam by local musicians. All of this leads up to the big day: Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 12. Fat Tuesday brings more live music by Black Cat Bones, and DJ Nate following up. Mardi Gras wouldn't be complete at Krewe De Gras without the beads, Hurricanes by the yard, food trucks, and lots of drink specials – there will be plenty to go around.

Krewe De Gras has daily specials, and keeps the crowd entertained with regular performances by local bands. Visit their website: http://www.krewedegras.com/ to find out about the local musicians that perform at Krewe. Their website is also filled with information on the team working at Krewe, previous events, guest pictures, a calendar, and a list of specials.



Not one of the average local bars, Krewe de Gras brings a New Orleans nightlife events experience to Tallahassee with something for everyone! Conveniently located on Monroe Street in Midtown, Krewe offers more than 100 liquor choices, 12 beers off tap and 69 bottled beer varieties. It's also the best place in town to catch live bands from acoustic jams to country and rock. Check out our Facebook page to learn about all of our upcoming events! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.krewedegras.com.

