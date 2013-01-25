Jump Squats Video Demonstration Released by Bodyweight Torch

Mike Whitfield Reveals the Jump Squat Exercise on His Exercise Videos Channel.

With crowded gyms and expensive cardio equipment like treadmills, ellipticals and stationery bikes, more and more people are relying on bodyweight exercises to get in and stay in shape. As Mike Whitfield, a trainer from Atlanta, GA explains, there are advanced bodyweight exercises that can get anyone in shape faster than the traditional cardiovascular machines. Some people refer to these unique bodyweight exercises as “bodyweight cardio”. In a new video released from the bodyweight exercise website, BodyweightTorch.com, the challenging bodyweight exercise called the Jump Squat is demonstrated by the bootcamp and bodyweight expert.

“The Jump Squat is a challenging lower body bodyweight exercise that works the quads, calves, glutes, hips and thighs, while at the same time really challenges anyone's cardiovascular system. The best part is that anyone can do the Jump Squat at home without the expensive cardio equipment that can cost thousands of dollars. Too many people don't use their own body as a weight loss tool. Bodyweight routines can be fun and don't have to be boring like walking on a treadmill for an hour or more. With the Jump Squat demonstration exercise video, I wanted to explain how to use this challenging lower body bodyweight exercise but really focusing on how people land when doing Jump Squats. In the video, I explain how it's important to land in the squat position, therefore absorbing the impact instead of putting unnecessary shock on the joints. If someone is just starting to exercise, I recommend them starting with the basic bodyweight squat and then proceeding to the jump squat exercise when they feel they are ready. When done right, this bodyweight conditioning exercise is very powerful in burning calories and improving anyone's performance with their lower body workouts. I enjoy sharing these videos with our subscribers so they can perform these unique bodyweight exercises better,” said Whitfield.

