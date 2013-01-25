ShopIntegrator Announces Webs Shopping Cart Ecommerce Integration Guide

Hosted shopping cart provider ShopIntegrator introduces quick and easy ecommerce integration with DIY website builder Webs. A special Webs ecommerce shopping cart integration guide is now available to provide easy to follow step-by-step instructions to turn a Webs website into a Webs online store with ShopIntegrator.

Ideal for Webs website users, ShopIntegrator is easy to integrate and provides hosted, PCI compliant shopping cart software.

ShopIntegrator is a cost-effective, secure ecommerce solution for small to medium businesses (SME's), including cottage industries offering products and services from out of the home. Packed full of invaluable features ShopIntegrator's 18 ecommerce button and ecommerce widget add-ins allows businesses to customise their online cart and checkout to suit their own individual business needs.

Businesses with a Webs website can now benefit from simple installation with ShopIntegrator's newly produced guide. Written specifically for Webs website users this useful, step-by-step guide walks Webs merchants and web designers users through the quick and easy integration process.

Over 40 million websites have been built with Webs and so it is no wonder that Webs is the world's largest DIY website builder. Particularly suited to smaller businesses, Webs provides easy-to-use, customizable templates and applications to help merchants build and edit their own website. Useful features like blogs, forums, photos and videos can help businesses grow online.

For merchants wishing to sell their products or services online Webs offers users a basic ecommerce store and online checkout called Web Store. Payment is taken via PayPal and/or Google Checkout (Google Wallet). Merchants requiring a more sophisticated ecommerce solution to meet their growing businesses needs may wish to consider some of the more advanced online shopping carts on the market. ShopIntegrator provides a secure, cost-effective ecommerce solution that is packed full of invaluable features that can help growing businesses meet their changing businesses needs.

Choosing the right ecommerce solution is essential. Online businesses need to consider how they can minimise the risk of online shopping cart abandonment which, according to research, currently stands at an average of 67% (ComScore, econsultancy.com). There are a number of reasons why shoppers abandon their carts before purchase including worries over online security, shipping costs, estimated delivery times and limited payment options. Addressing such cart abandonment issues is essential and choosing the right ecommerce solution can help.

Tablet and mobile responsive, ShopIntegrator provides merchants with a number of ecommerce buttons and ecommerce widgets that enable them to optimise their online shopping cart and checkout process. ShopIntegrator's superior web administration system provides extensive management features which help merchants in the management their own online store. Just a few of the features Webs merchants can benefit from include managing stock levels through real time stock control, multiple product categories, the capture of free text entry to sell personalised and customized products, calculating and adding international and regional sales taxes at the checkout and assigning product options such as size and colour. ShopIntegrator's clever Designer Tool means merchants can customize their shopping cart to reflect the rest of their website.

Shipping and delivery is an area which can also influence whether a customer completes a purchase or abandons their cart mid shopping. ShopIntegrator offers intelligent shipping and delivery features to help merchants optimise their checkout process. The shipping and delivery workflow provides status notification emails to customers ensuring they are kept fully informed on the progress of their order and ShopIntegrator's Shipping Plan creators allows merchants to calculate delivery costs at checkout and includes multiple shipping options.

56% of consumer respondents to recent research conducted by ComScore (econsultancy.com) stated that offering variety of payment options may encourage them to purchase. Bearing this in mind, ShopIntegrator provides merchants with a number of payment options to offer their customers. Options include Pay by Bank Transfer and Pay Offline (merchants can specify payment instructions such as pay by cheque, pay on delivery, pay by phone and pay on collection). In Addition, ShopIntegrator currently connects with a number of leading payment processors; CardSave, PayPal, Sage Pay and eWAY. And importantly, unlike some of the basic checkouts, the shopper stays on the merchant's Webs website for the duration of most of the shopping cart checkout process. It is only at the final payment step, where payment details are securely entered, is the shopper transferred to the secure payment processor's hosted payment page.

Adding a ShopIntegrator shopping cart into a Webs site is easy with the Webs site builder. Simply drag and drop the Webs Custom HTML element into the page where the ecommerce button is to appear, then copy and paste the ShopIntegrator ecommerce button script from the ShopIntegrator web admin into the Webs Custom HTML element. This easy to follow approach can be used to place Buy Now ecommerce buttons, Add to Cart ecommerce buttons, a shopping cart Checkout ecommerce button to open the store checkout, and many more. There are 18 different ecommerce widgets and ecommerce button types to choose from using the point and click ShopIntegrator web admin to turn a Webs website into a Webs store.

ShopIntegrator is packed with invaluable ecommerce features and connects to a number of leading payment processors. Significantly for enterprises just starting out and small businesses that are growing, ShopIntegrator offers Webs website users a sophisticated ecommerce solution that is not as prohibitively priced as some of the advanced shopping carts on the market. And because ShopIntegrator is hosted, users can rest assured that any updates are automatic so their websites are always kept up-to-date with the latest version. In addition, to help the simple integration process, Webs users will find installation is quick and easy with ShopIntegrator's new step-by-step Webs specific integration guide.

For further information on ShopIntegrator's easy integration process and to find out more about its free 30 day trial visit ShopIntegrator.

Established in 2004, ShopIntegrator provides SMEs with secure, easy-to-use hosted shopping cart software. ShopIntegrator's competitive pricing and straightforward installation process allows merchants to turn their website into an online store within a matter of minutes. McAfee Secure and PCI compliant, ShopIntegrator's shopping cart is compatible with most websites so there is no need to change web hosting companies.

ShopIntegrator is a powerful e-commerce and m-commerce checkout. There is no software to install and its uncomplicated, no cost set-up requires little technical knowledge and can be added into HTML website templates or DIY site builders such as Weebly, Moonfruit, Yola, 1&1 MyWebsite, Basekit, Webs and Vistaprint. ShopIntegrator also has dedicated plug-ins to simplify adding ecommerce into popular Content Management Systems (CMS) such as WordPress, Drupal and DotNetNuke (DNN).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebShopIntegrator/websshoppingcart/prweb10345783.htm