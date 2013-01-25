Charitable Poker Enthusiast Daniel Shak Wins Over $228k in Early 2013 Tournament

Poker enthusiast Daniel Shak won over $228k at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure tournament held at Atlantis Resort & Casino on January 7. His winnings in the No-Limit Hold'em Super High Roller event put his lifetime poker winnings over $4 million, a huge feat for a man who began playing poker as a hobby.

“I really do just play for fun,” says Shak. “I never, ever thought that it would become a money-making venture for me.”

His knack for poker has taken him all over the world, where he has competed in several high profile tournaments. Past events have included the World Series of Poker, in which he has won over $447k since 2004; and the Aussie Millions, where he won the $1.2 million first place prize in 2010.

Shak's poker skills are not only a money-making venture, but have provided an opportunity for substantial charitable giving as well. “I think that if people, no matter what career they choose, earn money in excess of the money they need to live on or want to spend – they have an obligation to donate to charity,” says Shak.

Shak's mission of charitable giving through poker-playing is backed by a lengthy track record, starting with quiet donations to a variety of organizations over the years. He decided to make his first public pledge in 2010.

“I saw Jennifer Harman's pledge on the Card Player website,” says Shak. “While I usually keep my donations anonymous, in the poker world, if you do it anonymously, it doesn't make as much of an impact as it could.”

Hoping that his influence might spark other big name poker players to give back as well, Shak donated 10 percent of his 2010 winnings to various charitable organizations; including the NephCure Foundation and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, an organization he has supported for years. One of his personal goals for the upcoming year is to return as the lead sponsor of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual All in for Kids event, which raised over $770k for autism research and care in 2013.

Shak is excited to share his passion for poker with others, and recently joined the roster of high-caliber instructors at IveyPoker.com; an innovative new social poker site by Phil Ivey, designed to teach people how to play poker the right way.

Shak shares, “Phil is not only a good friend but also the best poker player in the world, if you ask me. So it is an honor to be part of this team and everything that it represents. I love the education aspect of poker and I feel that I may have something useful to give back to the community.”

Find Daniel Shak on Twitter: @daniel_shak

