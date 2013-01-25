Blue Ribbon Roofing of Houston Extends Brand Name, Adds Company's Information to Navmii, Getfave, and Yellowbot

Blue Ribbon Roofing of Houston has been increasing their brand by expanding their online virtual notoriety. Some of the websites Blue Ribbon Roofing of Houston has been adding their information to the following directories: Navmii, Getfave, and Yellowbot.

Business management, in today's society, compromises store management and online presence. With millions of users every day, the internet has turned from a fad into a necessity. Each of these directories allows the companies information to be easily accessible.

Businesses all over the world can spread their brand while targeting potential consumers. An Important factor for customers is their ability to easily find the product or service they are searching for.

The fastest way to promote your company, while also increasing both SEO and revenue, is to advertise your company through online directories. Some of the websites Blue Ribbon Roofing has been adding their information to the following directories: Navmii, Getfave, and Yellowbot.

Navmii is an application for smart phones. Through localized searching, it can find businesses in your relative location. The main part of the app attributes the company's category and specific services. The company name and address are the first thing shown in the box followed by any special Blue Ribbon Roofing of Houston might have. The most important feature of it all is the phone number so the consumer can quickly call to check availability. The Navmii app is used by over 12 Million people across the globe.

GetFave has all the company's information in an easy to read format. The main difference between GetFave and the other online directories is “the hype” box. It shows any deals, events and promotions the company may be having. Also in this box is a link to the Twitter and Facebook to share with all of your friends or followers. This allows the spectacular deals to get displayed across social media outlets while also driving revenue to the company.

Yellowbot emphasizes the company's review and specific location. Through this, consumers can find specific categories and services based on the local city or zip code. Photos of the business can be seen below the map of the company's position. Any recommendations of the site are listed with a smiley face, and if its not recommended, that is also stated.

About Blue Ribbon Roofing

Houston Roofers, Blue Ribbon Roofing has been roofing for 10 years. Blue Ribbon roofing has completed the CertainTeed certification program to earn the right to call themselves Shingle Master Applicators. In 2010 and 2011, Blue Ribbon Roofing won the BBB Winner of Distinction award for conducting fine business in the Houston area.

3612 mamgum suite 103 Houston, TX 77092 (713)574-4727

