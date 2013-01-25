5 Tips To Surviving #Valentines Day For The Unattached And Unafraid

New In DC? Single? Work friends married? Take the advice of Alexandria, VA Life Coach Capital Coaching Group, and have a great time on Valentines Day, even without the arm candy.

Valentines Day isn't an easy day for the single guy or gal, heck, it's not easy for anyone but, there are a few fun, creative and even funky things for you to do in the area to make the upcoming 24 hours of affection go down a little easier:

1. Yoga - Namaste! We all know that some time on the mat can relieve stress, let loose endorphins and distribute some Dopamine; take the opportunity to stretch those muscles and tendons because, by the end of this list, you may need those muscles for the end of Valentines Day. Get it? We like JOURNEY Yoga in Arlington, VA.

2. Take Off Your Clothes! (for charity): Grab your equally single and pathetic feeling friends and shed those insecurities, literally. Cupid's Undie Run is a unique charitable event in Washington, DC. Participants run a 1.75 mile lap around the U.S. Capitol Building in their Valentine's themed undies to raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation. Heads up, this gig is February 9th so you can put your insecurities back on for the 14th if you want.

3. Have Fun With a Collar and Leash: Adopt a pet for a day, offer to take care of a pet for an ill or homebound neighbor or even volunteer at your local animal shelter to take the dogs for a walk. The folks here at Alexandria, VA based Capital Coaching Group are particular fans of The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

4. Booze: Grab your fellow singles and start the night off right, that is, bitter and ready to mask your emotions with alcohol. In order to make this happen properly, get in a cab and head to Bar Pilar at 1833 14th St, NW. Because it's thought that single people are bitter, Bar Pilar is hosting an Anti-Valentine's Day Party on the 14th featuring bitter cocktails and sour desserts.

5. Roaring 20's Speakeasy: So by now you've stretched and worked your muscles, you gotten prematurely naked, you did something nice for another mammal, and sucked down some liquid courage. What's left? The absolute ultimate in intimacy and fun without having to get arraigned and post bail. Leave DC via cab and tell the driver to take you to PX Lounge at 728 King Street in Old Town Alexandria.......if you can find it. Finding it is a good start, the challenge is getting in. If you're not dressed to the nines, if you're too tipsy, if the guy behind the sliding peep hole on the door is in a bad mood, if you look too desperate, they'll tell you that they're closed, that they're full, they'll say anything to get rid of you. Know this, if that discreet blue light over the door is on...PX Lounge is open.........for some you anyway.

