Sterling Products Inc., and Canada Powerhouse team up to provide Process Solutions throughout Western Canada

Sterling Products Inc., and Canada Powerhouse, (the Technical Sales Division of Exclusive Boilers, Burners & Controls) (EBBC) announced today that they have established and are proceeding with an important agreement for distribution and representation throughout Western Canada. This partnership will leverage each company's strengths and bring the highest level of service and satisfaction to the Canadian markets.

“Exclusive Boilers, Burners & Controls, (EBBC) through their technical sales division, Canada Powerhouse, has begun to market and support Sterling Products Inc., in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and the Yukon. “The opportunity to work closely with Exclusive Boilers (EBBC) in Western Canada to make commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities more efficient, reduce production costs and bottlenecks, is a major boost to our sales efforts. With Sterlings' diverse product offerings and manufacturing plants strategically located throughout the world we are very well positioned to continue to be the team to beat with the further international exposure from Canada Powerhouse.” said Jim Walsh, Industrial Products Manager of Sterling Products Inc. “With the highly sought after product offerings available through the Canada Powerhouse website, it became very clear on how both companies could provide solutions at every level for manufacturing, process, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets as well as the boiler and process solution industry in Western Canada.”

According to Dale Mazur, General Manager of EBBC, “What originally caught our attention from Sterling were their innovative cooling towers. With the amount of airborne disease causing both illness and death, (coming from the cooling side of numerous plants) a definite solution was required. Our procurement team extensively investigated Sterling's total capabilities and was amazed at the depth and longevity of the company. From portable heating and cooling to their advanced robotics division, we knew that we had found a total solutions provider on behalf of our valued clients. We looked at their proven track record of over 96 years. The Sterling focus of quality before quantity has allowed them the ability to carefully build their massive host of product lines to the highest levels of technology. Our technical and evaluation teams noticed a large percentage of customers considering costly capital projects that could be immediately replaced with smaller “in situ” solutions provided by Sterling. Perhaps the days of simply remove and replacement of major systems will be reconsidered as to their cost and environmental burdens.”

For further information:

Sterling Products Inc.

Jim Walsh

Industrial Products Manager

Phone: (262) 641-3886

jwalsh(at)corpemail.com

http://www.sterlco.com

Canada Powerhouse a division of Exclusive Boilers, Burners & Controls

Dale Mazur

General Manager (Western Canada)

Phone: (780) 533-6561

dale(at)canadapowerhouse.com

http://www.canadapowerhouse.com

About Sterling Products, Inc.

Sterling's future is built on a strong past, reaching back to 1916, when Sterling Engineering Company began manufacturing valves, traps, and condensate pumps for steam and hot water systems.

Sterling has grown into a worldwide sales network staffed with trained representatives knowledgeable in process applications ranging from plastics injection molding and extrusion to the food and pharmaceutical as well as the steam heating markets. Our sales force draws on years of experience to provide efficient, effective processing solutions. This all ensures outstanding support for Sterling products around the world. For more information, visit http://www.sterlco.com.

About Canada Powerhouse and Exclusive Boilers, Burners & Controls

Exclusive Boilers is a privately held company, established in British Columbia, Canada in 2004, (EBBC). Through their technical sales division, Canada Powerhouse, providing equipment in BC, AB, SK, NWT and the Yukon, has become one of Western Canada's leading manufacturer's representatives for providing a complete offering of best-of-class equipment and services for commercial, institutional, industrial and infrastructure markets.

Canada Powerhouse's product groups include: Cogeneration, CHP (Combined Heat & Power), Biomass, Burners, Chillers, Industrial Boilers, Chimney and Duct Systems, Waste Heat Recovery, Process Solutions, Water Treatment Equipment, Custom Vessel Fabrication, Heat Exchangers, and Instrumentation, while providing rental solutions for boilers, steam/diesel/natural gas turbines, and generators. For more information, visit http://www.canadapowerhouse.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359717.htm