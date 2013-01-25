Flood risk experts Ambiental win coveted place on trade mission to India

Ambiental beat stern competition to win place on the entrepreneur led Web Mission 2013

Ambiental, one of the UK's leading flood risk mapping and modelling consultancies, has been awarded a place on the prestigious Web Mission 2013. This year's entrepreneur led trade mission will take 16 innovative, digital, wireless and software technology businesses to India.

Flood risk in India is increasing with over 2 million people being displaced and billions of rupees in damages caused by floods in 2012 alone. In winning a place on this year's Web Mission, Ambiental hope to introduce their innovative flood modelling software to the Indian market. The company's core product, Flowroute™, offers a unique approach to flood modelling and digital flood mapping. The software can be used to help insurers better price the risk and for governments to improve planning, cut losses and save lives.

Ambiental's managing director, Dr. Justin Butler, confirmed the acceptance of their prize. “We at Ambiental are delighted to have been awarded a place on the mission. We are really looking forward to seeing how our flood technology could make a difference to both businesses and ordinary people across India.”

Ambiental's technology has already been successfully implemented by major insurance companies including Aon Benfield, Willis and Chubb Insurance. Furthermore, the company has also developed a presence on the global stage having produced national scale flood risk databases and mapping for countries including the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Australia.

For further information on Ambiental, visit: http://www.ambiental.co.uk



About Web Mission 2013

Web Mission 2013 is an entrepreneur-led trade mission to India for sixteen of the UK's best digital, wireless and mobile software technology companies.

About Ambiental

Ambiental is a Brighton based leading Flood Risk Assessment, Surface Water Drainage and risk modelling consultancy. The company operates internationally and produces high detail flood risk data, flood hazard maps, perils risk data, flood modelling software and reports for insurance companies, the land and property sector, engineers, utilities and city council planning departments. Ambiental's solutions help clients to save time, reduce risk and mitigate against flood and other environmental impacts. Their RiskCentral service provides instant flood reports for home buyers.

