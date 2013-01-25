Phenomenal Reviews for Their Argentina Bird Hunting Trips Inspire a Website Re-Design at SYC Sporting Outfitters

SYC Sporting Outfitters announces the launch of their website re-design to better attract American bird hunters to their high-volume, luxury bird hunting trips to Argentina.

SYC Sporting Outfitters, a company that offers world class bird hunting trips in Argentina, recently underwent a website redesign. The web designers spent months planning the redesign to provide more information about the company's three luxury lodges, El Cortijo Lodge, El Pucara Lodge and El Cuartro Soles Lodge, which host Argentina bird hunting trips to wingshooters from around the world.

The newly redesigned website will be used to attract hunters who are interested in high-volume Argentina bird hunting. To accomplish this, the website now provides more detailed information regarding each lodge, as well as the opportunities for dove hunting, duck hunting, partridge (perdiz) hunting and pigeon hunting.

Over the last 10 years, the province of Cordoba has become one of the most popular locations for bird hunting in the world, especially for dove. Argentina Dove Hunting has grown in popularity, because of the fast-growing numbers of dove that reside in this beautiful region. Government studies have shown more than 50 million doves in this area alone.

The decision to redesign the SYC Sporting Outfitters website has been attributed to the company's exceptional growth in popularity and the phenomenal success of their hunts, including Argentina Duck Hunting, which has received rave reviews from many of today's top professional duck hunters.

Bruce Scott, host of The Shotgun Journal, commented about the Argentina pigeon hunting and duck hunting trips “this is as good as it gets,” said Scott. There are many other celebrity reviews and testimonies regarding the variety of bird hunting trips hosted by SYC Sporting Outfitters.

For more information about SYC Sporting Outfitters and the many Argentina bird hunting trips they offer, you can download a pre-trip information package or you may call toll free from the USA at 888-547-7006. For email information and a complete list of international phone numbers please visit http://www.sycsporting.com/contact.html.

