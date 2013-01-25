Myles Berman Announces Sponsorship of KKGO “Go Country 105”

Myles Berman is pleased to announce that he has become a sponsor of KKGO “Go Country 105,” broadcasting country music sensations and hits to Southern California on 105.1 FM.

With KKGO's sixth anniversary approaching, “Go Country 105” has attracted many fans from Orange and Los Angeles Counties and become a top station choice for country music and concerts. Tune into on-air broadcasts on 105.1 FM to hear Top Gun DUI Defense Attorney, Myles L Berman's sponsorship mentions throughout the day.

“I love country music and am very pleased to be sponsoring “Go Country 105,” comments Myles L. Berman. “My team of attorneys and I are proud to be of service to their family of listeners,” Mr. Berman adds.

Top Gun DUI Defense Attorney® Myles L. Berman® is a successful, aggressive DUI / Drunk Driving defense lawyer with a national reputation for successfully representing many of his clients charged with DUI / Drunk Driving in Southern California. Myles L. Berman (a.k.a. Miles Berman) lectures extensively in the area of defending people accused of DUI / Drunk Driving. Myles L. Berman is listed in Who's Who in California, Who's Who in American Law and Who's Who in the World. Myles L. Berman (a.k.a. Miles Burman) has been a criminal defense attorney since 1982. For a partial list of successful DUI / Drunk Driving cases, see http://www.topgundui.com/about/successful-dui-cases/.

You can tune into “Go Country 105” on the 105.1 FM dial in Southern California or go to http://www.gocountry105.com to listen live at http://www.gocountry105.com/programming/listen/.

If you have been arrested for DUI / Drunk Driving in Southern California and want to contact the Law Offices of Top Gun DUI Defense Attorney® Myles L. Berman® regarding representation, please call 888-4-TOPGUN® or visit the web site at http://www.topgundui.com.

Offices in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties:

9255 Sunset Blvd., Suite 720, Los Angeles, CA 90069

19600 Fairchild, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92612

3075 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 9, Westlake Village, CA 91362

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360673.htm