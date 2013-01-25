ZK Java Web Framework Launches New Q&A Style Forum Similar to Stack Overflow for Increased Community Engagement & Fun

ZK Framework has launched a new forum adopting Q & A style similar to Stack Overflow, a famous site for programmers aiming for improved user experience, efficiency and community spirits.

This week, ZK Framework has launched a new forum adopting Q & A style similar to Stack Overflow, a famous site for programmers aiming for improved user experience, efficiency and community spirits.

In introducing the new forum system, users will be able to find the solution to their questions quicker, faster so as to increase efficiency and productivity. On the other hand, it is now also easier for contributors to help out others while earning their own reputation and credits in the form of “karma” which are visible to other users. Like Stack Overflow, users are able to vote or down vote on other people's questions and answers to ensure the order and accuracy of the forum.

Our aim is to provide a platform for more user interactions and communications within the community to create a community vibe that is dynamic and friendly with healthy competition.

To check out our new forum, please visit here, start engaging and earn your karma!

About Potix

Potix Corporation develops and supports highly productive open source solutions in the area of Java and growing Dart. Our flagship product ZK, is the leading Java web framework for enterprise level web & mobile applications. Leveraging the powers of Dart & HTML 5, Rikulo is a framework for creating cross-platform web & native mobile applications.

Innovation is the most driving force behind the growing Potix. Potix delivered the first Server+client Fusion architecture, first embeddable Java web spreadsheet, first true pivot table and first Ajax framework to bring applications from mouse to touch in one codebase and component set.

ZK has more than 1,500,000 downloads since its first release in late 2005. ZK is deployed by a large number of Fortune Global 500 companies, including Barclays, Allianz, Swiss RE, eBay, Roche, Deutsche Bank, Sony, Sun Microsystems, Audi and Toyota, providing them with the ability to rapidly create rich Ajax enterprise level applications.

