Trumbull, CT Professor Andrew Blum to Continue Teaching Marketing to MBA Students

Professor Andrew Blum of Trumbull, CT will continue to apply his 15 years of Consumer Research and Marketing Strategy experience, developing and supporting consumer packaged brands including Rolaids, Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Poland Springs, Frito Lay, Brisk, Quorn, Walkers, and Wissotzky to teach marketing courses to MBA students.

Andrew Blum has worked for Millward Brown, GE Financial, and Diageo. More recently, he spent several years at AC Nielsen in Client Service managing Pepsi, Frito Lay, and Nestle where he was responsible for conducting category analyses and brand reviews and for making recommendations for retailer and shopper marketing programs.

In early 2009, Andrew became a freelance consultant working for clients as large as Pepsi and as small as the Green Seed Group, a boutique consulting firm in Westport, CT. For the Green Seed Group, he conducts consumer research and prepares strategic plans to support the launch of new food and beverage brands including estimating sales forecasts, determining the target consumer profile, creating the brand position, developing the packaging design, and creating shopper marketing programs. For his smallest clients, he offers full service on-line surveys as well as Sales Performance Analysis.

Andrew possesses a strong entrepreneurial spirit and has a passion for understanding the driving forces behind the consumer decision-making process and formulating strategic business plans based on these analyses. Blum holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant College and an MBA in Marketing from Fairfield University.

In the Fall of 2012, Professor Blum developed a “flex class” version for “Strategic Brand Management”, a marketing elective offered at the University of Connecticut. The class was taught at the Hartford Campus and 33 students enrolled.

Feedback from students has been incredibly positive. Sean Gagne, a student from Blum's previous semester exclaims, “If you are in marketing, sales, branding, or just have an interest in understanding the strategies that are behind why companies brand the way that they do, I highly recommend this class." Other student testimonials can be found at his website.

When asked to describe his teaching style, Professor Blum was quoted “I try and put myself in the student's shoes. I work for them and I want to be sure that everyone in the class walks away with practical experience that they can apply in their jobs. I don't give busy work; every aspect of the class is designed to reflect the business world. And I have lots of relevant examples of projects and ‘war stories' that I am able to share”.

In addition to teaching Strategic Brand Management in the Fall of 2013, Andrew Blum will be working with the Marketing Department to teach and develop other marketing courses. For further information, please contact through Andrew Blum's Website

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebandrew-blum-trumbull-ct/teaching-marketing/prweb10356647.htm