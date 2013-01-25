yet2.com Open for Business in Ohio as Ohio Third Frontier Partner

yet2.com offers accelerated growth opportunities to Ohio companies through subsidized technology scouting

Global technology innovation firm yet2.com is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in greater Columbus, Ohio. The company's Columbus presence will enable it to work more easily with Ohio companies, fulfilling yet2.com's partnership agreement with Ohio's Third Frontier's Open Innovation Incentive Program.

As an Open Innovation partner, yet2.com provides Ohio companies with subsidized technology sourcing services. External technology sourcing is an efficient, savvy way to speed time to market and may lower product development costs, too. With a goal of helping middle-market Ohio technology companies grow by in-sourcing external technologies, yet2.com connects corporate managers with best-fit, close-to-market-ready technology solutions tailored to their product development strategies.

“We're hitting the ground running here in Ohio,” noted Bruce Heinrich, Director of Account Management. “yet2.com is excited to bring our decade-plus years of global technology transfer services to Ohio companies. The Ohio Third Frontier program is an unprecedented use of economic development funds to support direct corporate growth in this applied way. We've got active projects started and I encourage any interested Ohio executives to contact me directly to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Contact Bruce Heinrich at:

yet2.com

One Chagrin Highlands, Suite 300

Beachwood, OH 44112

Ph: 614-601-2564

Email: bruce(at)yet2.com

About yet2.com

yet2 operates at the hub of the global technology marketplace. Since 1999, we've been an Open Innovation services company working for an international corporate client base. We leverage our global network of affiliates, the 130,000+ users of our online technology marketplace, a proprietary database of several million innovative technologies and technology needs, and our offices in North America, Europe, and Asia to scout cutting-edge companies and technologies beyond the reach of most clients. yet2 provides hands-on technology transfer services in the areas of strategic dealflow, technology search, monetization, Open Innovation portal management, and anonymous patent-buying. With our deep client relationships, yet2 has scouted for, negotiated, and closed hundreds of deals — bringing our Open Innovation clients hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Additionally, we search continuously for novel technologies on behalf of our customers. Do you believe you have an innovative, commercializable technology? Contact us here at yet2. For more information, visit http://www.yet2.com, or contact Tim Bernstein: +1 (781) 972-0600.

Contact:

yet2.com

Tim Bernstein

+1 (781) 972-0600

About Ohio Third Frontier

Ohio Third Frontier, an unprecedented and bipartisan commitment to create new technology-based products, companies, industries and jobs, has attracted more than $7.3 billion in other investments to Ohio, and has a nearly 9:1 return on investment since its inception. The Ohio Third Frontier has also assisted in the creation and retention of more than 88,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ohioans. For more information, visit http://www.ohiothirdfrontier.com or contact Katie Sabatino: +1 (614) 466-6212 or Katie.Sabatino(at)development.ohio.gov.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355919.htm