Clopay® Craftsman Collection Door Named Best New Product of 2012

Residential door manufacturer Clopay announced that its Craftsman Collection fiberglass entry door has been named one of the 101 Best New Products for 2012 by the editors of Professional Builder and Professional Remodeler magazines.

Each year, the editors search the building products market for the most innovative new materials, finishes, and systems for residential construction. Products are selected across 16 product categories, including Doors, Decking/Outdoor Living, Home Technology, HVAC, Kitchen & Bath, Siding, Structural, and Windows.

The 101 Best New Product winners are featured online at http://www.housingzone.com/products/101-best-new-products-2012-editors-professional-builder-and-professional-remodeler.

About the Clopay Craftsman Collection Door

Clopay's Craftsman Collection fiberglass entry door features a straight fir grain and authentic architectural details such as an optional dentil shelf, light frames that are flush to the door and Simulated-Divided-Light (SDL) external grilles on clear glass.

Three decorative glass designs with complementary sidelites and transoms can be added: Cimarron™ decorative glass, Clarion™ clear glass or Clarion clear glass with Simulated Divided Lite Grilles. The clear glass is Low E for added energy efficiency.

The doors feature low-maintenance composite jambs, mull posts and brickmould. Heavy-duty ball-bearing hinges guarantee the door's durability, longevity, operation and appearance.

Clopay uses a superior quality Q-lon weatherstrip for a tight exterior seal that will last for years. A rot-resistant sill with a composite adjustable threshold fits snugly to the door bottom to protect against water and air infiltration.

The entire door system, including the dentil shelf and SDL grilles, can be factory-finished in any of Clopay's eight stain colors or seventeen paint colors for a complete, ready-to-install unit.

Fiberglass is low-maintenance and moisture-resistant, so it won't peel, shrink, rot, warp, or crack like wood. The texture is so realistic it is difficult to tell it's not a natural material, even upon close inspection.

“Fiberglass entry doors are an increasingly popular alternative to wood doors that typically don't hold up to the damaging effects of weather and are not well insulated,” says Pat Lohse, Clopay's vice president of marketing. “The polyurethane foam core provides five times the insulating value of a wood door, which can lower heating and cooling costs and improve the comfort of a home year round.”

The Craftsman Collection complements several of Clopay's residential garage door designs. Clopay is the only garage door manufacturer to offer homeowners, builders and remodelers the option to coordinate the garage door and entry door design.

Clopay fiberglass entry doors are ENERGY STAR® qualified, NFRC certified, and carry a Limited Lifetime warranty. Homeowners who purchase and install a Craftsman Collection entry door on an existing home by December 31, 2013 may qualify for up to a $500 federal tax credit. Visit http://www.clopaydoor.com/entry-door.aspx for details or call 800-225-6729.

With three manufacturing facilities and 49 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, Clopay Building Products is North America's leading manufacturer of residential garage doors and a preferred supplier of commercial overhead sectional and rolling steel doors.

Bringing nearly 50 years of experience and innovation to the building products industry, the company maintains a strong family of brands including Clopay®, Holmes Garage Door Company® and IDEAL Door®. Since 1996, Clopay is the only residential garage door brand to earn the Good Housekeeping Seal.

In 2010, the company launched fiberglass and steel entry door lines to complement its popular residential garage door styles. Clopay is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer homeowners the option to coordinate the appearance of the two most important entrances to their home: the front door and door and the garage.

