Scott Tischler Conscience unveils their search to find new candidates for jewelry donations.

Scott Tischler conscience unveils their search to find new candidates to receive donations of jewelry. The donation of jewelry is to help those who have lost someone important. The jewelry that is donated is to commemorate the life of the deceased.

The Scott Tischler conscience charity designs unique one of a kind jewelry that will help a family to celebrate the life of those who have passed. The designer from the Scott Tischler conscience charity will work closely with the family of the deceased so that the jewelry is truly perfect for the situation. The Scott Tischler conscience charity feels that people are unique, so the jewelry that represents their life should reflect that uniqueness.

To apply as a candidate for the Scott Tischler Conscience charity mail a little bit about the deceased and any pertinent information to https://twitter.com/ConscienceScott.

