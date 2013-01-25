Bidgely to Collaborate with Emerson Climate Technologies on Home Energy Management

Integrated Energy Efficiency and Demand Response on one platform that leverages usage insights from Smart Meter data

Bidgely, a Khosla Ventures-funded Smart Grid energy analytics company, today announced a collaborative partnership with Emerson Climate Technologies™, a business segment of Emerson EMR, to offer utilities a unique single platform demand management solution.

By combining Bidgely's patent-pending real-time Appliance Tracing™ technology with Emerson's industry-leading Smart Energy Thermostat, utilities can integrate energy efficiency (EE) and demand response (DR) benefits on one platform, thus increasing consumer adoption and sustenance of peak demand reduction programs. (Visit Bidgely at Distributech 2013 Booth #3353 to learn more about the solution: http://www.bidgely.com/dtech)

Emerson's Smart Energy Thermostat provides temperature control accuracy of +/- one degree, ensuring both customer comfort and more predictable demand response results. And with more than a year of user testing and interface refinement, this promises to be one of the easier-to-use home energy management products on the market today.

Bidgely's cloud-based energy management platform incorporates its innovative technology that itemizes Smart Meter data down to appliance level. These insights uniquely enable utilities to precisely target their residential consumers based on their load types and engage them for higher impact with specific and actionable insights, recommendations, and savings on their energy bills. Notable in its non-intrusive, software-based approach, Bidgely's big data analytics platform solely relies on already installed utility smart meters and standards-based home area network gateways.

“The utility-run consumer programs face two big challenges today. First, the programs do not effectively target consumers who will yield the best outcomes (energy savings or peak demand reduction). Second, the consumers do not get much out of these programs other than one-time incentives,” says Prateek Chakravarty, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Bidgely. “We are helping utilities overcome these challenges by creating an ecosystem of leading technology vendors. Utilities get their energy and peak reduction, while consumers get an eco-lifestyle product and stay engaged on an ongoing basis.”

“Emerson is establishing partnerships with several innovative software companies in an effort to provide utilities with maximum choice for managing their DR and EE initiatives. We're excited to add Bidgely and its unique capability for disaggregating meter data to this growing list,” said Geoff Godwin, vice president at Emerson.

The energy use data is becoming widely available to consumers through Green Button Connect (GBC), an open data initiative promoted by the White House. Once adopted by the utilities, GBC allows consumers to share their data with third-party energy service providers, such as Bidgely. By combining this data with Emerson thermostats, Bidgely creates an opportunity to maximize both comfort and energy savings at the same time leading to increased consumer engagement.

About Bidgely

Bidgely's goal is to create a new paradigm in residential energy management with real-time Appliance Tracing™ - a patent-pending technology that is designed to learn and analyze energy data from millions of homes and generate appliance-level insights. These insights enable utilities to realize increased energy and demand reduction through enhanced consumer engagement and effective utility operations. Bidgely's web and mobile apps not only eliminate the need for a dedicated in-home display screen in the house, but also make it convenient for consumers to access their information and receive real-time alerts whether at home or outside. Incorporated in January 2011 and privately held, Bidgely is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit: http://www.bidgely.com.

About Emerson Climate Technologies

Emerson Climate Technologies, a business segment of Emerson, is the world's leading provider of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions for residential, industrial, and commercial applications. The group combines best-in-class technology with proven engineering, design, distribution, and educational and monitoring services to provide customized, integrated climate-control solutions for customers worldwide. Emerson Climate Technologies' innovative solutions, which include industry-leading brands such as Copeland Scroll and White-Rodgers, improve human comfort, safeguard food, and protect the environment. Learn more about Emerson Climate Technologies products and services at http://www.EmersonClimate.com.

About Emerson

Emerson EMR, based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2012 were $24.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.Emerson.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhome_energy_management/smart_grid/prweb10360522.htm