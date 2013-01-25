Two Trails Green Building Consulting is Greening up The International Builders Show: NAHB Green Awards for Advocate of the Year, Multifamily Project of the Year, & Consultants for The 2013 New American Home.

The NAHB 2013 International Builders Show held in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the culmination of building industry professionals meeting on new initiatives, learning about best practices and the latest products showcased by industry manufactures. Two Trails has been fortunate enough to be recognized and participate in two events at this years show.

The NAHB Green Awards ceremony where Two Trails principal was awarded Advocate of the Year and was Awarded Best Multifamily Green project of the year for work done on the Seabourn Cove Project. Two Trails was also the chosen consultants/verifiers for The NAHB 2013 New American Home showcase home featuring a local builder/design team Blue Heron and products and services from companies on the Leading Suppliers Council.The NAHB Green Awards were held on January 23, 2013 at the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens in the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The EcoDisco theme celebrated this past years green building achievement for Advocates of the Year and Green Projects of the Year in single-family, multifamily and remodeling. Two Trails Green Building Consulting were awarded two awards at the event held during the conference.

The first award was given to Drew Smith President of Two Trails for Advocate of the Year. Drew was highlighted for more than a decade he has been helping professionals by providing leadership of sustainability by volunteering time and knowledge to teach and inform about high performance building. Through their commitment to green building Drew & Two Trails has established themselves as leaders in the green building movement. “Drew's passion to educate the industry on sustainability is helping those around the country build and live to a higher standard.”, judges quote.

The second award for Two Trails was given for Project of the Year: Multifamily. Seabourn Cove is located in Boynton Beach, FL. The project builder is FM Contract Service, Designer Marc Weiner, and developer Gulfstream Gardens Inc. Seabourn Cove is one of the largest multifamily projects to receive the Gold level of the ICC 700 National Green Building Standard (NGBS). The multiple-phase project will result in 456 units on 23 acres of land. The two and three story buildings range from single flats of about 800 sq/ft to three bedroom units that have garages to accommodate a wide variety of occupancy situations for families. Rick Lococo and Matt London from FM Contract Services were on hand to accept the award with Drew Smith for the Seabourn Cove Project.

Two Trails was also chosen for a third year to be the Green Building Consultants and verifiers for The NAHB 2013 New American Home and has been chosen to be on The 2014 New American Home project team. The New American Home is one of NAHB's most successful and visible programs produced and presented by the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council. The design, construction and amenities are market driven, and showcase the latest in innovative products for the future of home building. The show home demonstrates “Builders' Best Practices:" concepts, materials, designs and construction techniques that can be replicated – in whole or in part – in housing built any place and in any price range. Incorporating such elements as the ICC 700 National Green Building Standard, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, safety and universal design as well as market value is a principal goal of The New American Home program. Its mission is to show that housing performance can be incorporated into the most simple or most complex homes, and that it's equally as important as aesthetics. The Homes Design/Build Team, Blue Heron, introduced many unique and cutting edge design elements while keeping in mind the importance of incorporating green building techniques. With the advisement of Two Trails the home was able to achieve a National Green Building Standard Emerald level designation, USGBC LEED Platinum designation and EPA Indoor AirPlus designation.

About Drew Smith | Two Trails, Inc. was founded in 2001, by an innovative builder who set out to change the methodology of conventional building science. Drew realized that the only way to change the industry was to become the resource for the knowledge on how to implement healthy, sustainable projects. He “hung up his hammer” and opened one of the first green building, consulting firms in the nation.

By helping to develop standards for the American Lung Association, National Home Builders Association, Florida Green Building Coalition, and USGBC LEED for Homes by either writing the standard or testing the viability of the standard in the field, he was able to provide his firm with a thorough understanding of the science of building sustainable, healthy, environmentally conscious, and affordable solutions for the building industry. He was “green” before “green” was more than a color. Our President, Drew M. Smith, LEED AP BD+C, was the founding President of the Florida Green Building Coalition and is the first Governor appointed Green Building Commissioner for the State of Florida. Two Trails, Inc. provides hands-on consulting making it easy to achieve certification.

About Two Trails, Inc. | Two Trails, Inc. is one of the nations premier Green Building Consulting firm established in 2001. We provide green consulting services nationwide for commercial, residential, remodeling, and developments seeking to obtain LEED certification and/or LEED commissioning by USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), National Green Building Standard (NGBS), Energy Star by the U.S. Department of Energy, & Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) certifications.

