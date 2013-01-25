Insulin Market Analyzed to 2015 for China in New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

“China Insulin Industry Report, 2012-2015” is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com store.

China is a country with the largest number of diabetics. In 2011, the market scale of diabetes medicine in China approximated RMB13.8 billion, of which, insulin medicines mainly comprising recombinant human insulin and insulin analog accounted for 52.8%.

Due to high technological content and entry barriers, China insulin market is monopolized by foreign corporations. In 2011, the combined market share of the three world-renowned pharmaceutical tycoons including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi Group hit 90% in the Chinese market. By contrast, the largest domestic counterpart- Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical -occupied merely 3.4% or so.

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is not only the leader in global insulin industry, but also a major supplier in China's insulin market with the recombinant human insulin market share of 76% and the insulin analog market share of 53% in 2011.

America-based Eli Lilly and Company is the second embarking on Chinese insulin market, with the recombinant human insulin market share of 17% and the insulin analog market share of 8% in 2011. Moreover, Eli Lilly and Company is making constant efforts to extend business in the Chinese market. In May, 2012, Eli Lilly and Company China R&D center was formally opened in Shanghai, dedicated to the R&D of diabetes medicines; in June, the Suzhou-based insulin extension project with the investment exceeding USD40 million was also put into service.

Jilin-based Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical is China's largest recombinant human insulin producer, with the insulin API capacity of 3,000 kg and the insulin preparation capacity of 70 million bottles or 6% market share in China's recombinant human insulin market. In 2012, the company's recombinant human insulin injection phase Ⅲ project with the annual capacity of insulin preparation targeting 126 million pcs started construction, and it is expected to be put into production in Q4 2013.?

As the world's fourth and China's first insulin analog producer, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals realized the market share of 6% in China's insulin analog market in 2011. In April 2012, the insulin phase Ⅲ project of the company held the groundbreaking ceremony. Once the project is put into production as scheduled, the company is expected to increase its capacity of insulin API by 750kg/a and of insulin preparation by 38.5 mln pcs/a.

Enterprises including Hisun Pharmaceutical, United Laboratories and Bayer, with positive outlook of demand for insulin in the Chinese market, are beefing up gaining ground in China through developing new products, building new production bases and agent marketing.

The report highlights the followings:

Global insulin industry: development, supply & demand, product R&D, competition pattern, development trend, etc.

China insulin industry: development, supply & demand, import & export, competition pattern, policy environment, development trend, etc.

Operation, insulin business analysis and development outlook of seven insulin producers worldwide.

Key Insulin Manufacturers: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi Group, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals and Nanjing Xinbai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Another report “Chinese Markets for Insulin” says China's demand for insulin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

