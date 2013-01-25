ñol

Lady Gaga Tickets and Dates For Born This Way Ball Tour 2013 Announced at Doremitickets.com

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:35 AM | 3 min read

Experience Lady Gaga's Born This Way Ball Tour. Lady Gaga is the premiere tour experience of 2013 and Tickets are on Sale Now at Doremitickets.com.

Miami, FL (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Doremitickets has displayed the latest availability of concert tickets for Lady Gaga's shows for next week in Dallas, Houston, Saint Louis and Kansas City. The inventory of tickets are shown in just about every section with almost 900 tickets left per city, several which are being offered at severely discounted rates.            

Lady Gaga Tickets:http://www.doremitickets.com/Concerts-Tickets/Pop-Rock/Lady-Gaga-Tickets

Complete "Born This Way Ball Tour" Concert Dates:
January 29, 2013    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX                    
January 31, 2013    Toyota Center - TX, Houston, TX                        
February 2, 2013    Scottrade Center, Saint Louis, MO                        
February 4, 2013    Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO                        
February 6, 2013    Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN                    
February 8, 2013    Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ONT                        
February 9, 2013    Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ONT                        
February 11, 2013    Centre Bell, Montreal, QUE                            
February 13, 2013    United Center, Chicago, IL                            
February 14, 2013    United Center, Chicago, IL                            
February 16, 2013    Palace Of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, MI                
February 17, 2013    Copps Coliseum, Hamilton, ONT                            
February 19, 2013    Wells Fargo Center - PA, Philadelphia, PA                
February 20, 2013    Wells Fargo Center - PA, Philadelphia, PA                
February 22, 2013    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY                    
February 23, 2013    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY                    
February 25, 2013    Verizon Center - DC, Washington, DC                    
February 27, 2013    TD Garden, Boston, MA                    
March 2, 2013    Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA                
March 3, 2013    Mohegan Sun Arena - CT, Uncasville, CT                
March 6, 2013    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY                            
March 7, 2013    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY                            
March 10, 2013    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
March 11, 2013    Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA                            
March 13, 2013    Tampa Bay Times Forum, Tampa, FL                    
March 15, 2013    BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL
March 16, 2013    American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL                    
March 18, 2013    Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC                    
March 20, 2013    Bank Of Oklahoma Center, Tulsa, OK                    

With the Born This Way Ball being Gaga's third concert tour, Lady Gaga continue with great reviews Gaga truly is a pop sensation and deserves every bit of credit and fame that she has today. The Born This Way Ball follows Lady Gaga's international Monster Ball Tour, which supported her albums "The Fame" and "The Fame Monster" and featured three separate treks through North America from 2009 to 2011.

Doremitickets.com #1 Source for Concert Tickets Secure Website, Money Back Guarantee. Doremitickets.com is a retail website founded in 2009. Since launching in 2009, our website has helped connect thousands of live entertainment fans to the vast network of ticket brokers that list tickets on the doremitickets® Online Exchange. These professional ticket brokers offer more than 7.5 Million event tickets on our exchange every day.

Contact:
John Cruz
Email: info(at)doremitickets(dot)net
Website: http://www.doremitickets.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLady-Gaga-Tour-2013/Concert-Tickets/prweb10361209.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: