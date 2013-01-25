California Wellness Provider Offers Tips for Dealing with the Flu

California health and wellness retailer Spirit Detox offers those suffering from this year's flu epidemic a few tips for dealing with the symptoms. Owner Albert Milligan suggests getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of distilled water, and a bath containing clay and Himalayan salt to help with body aches.

With this year's flu season hitting epic levels, California-based wellness provider Spirit Detox (http://www.spiritdetox.com) is offering a few tips for dealing with the flu.

"The first level of protection agaiinst the flu starts with proper nutrition," states Albert Milligan, owner of Spirit Detox. "Prevention truly lies within making solid lifestyle and dietary choice year round."

However, this is no consolation for those already suffering symptoms of this year's flu epidemic. That, Milligan says, comes from making smart choices when determining how to treat symptoms. According to the CDC and many healthcare professionals, the flu cannot be cured. Thus, it is important to treat each symptom to alleviate discomfort until the body has naturally eliminated the flu virus.

What can someone suffering from the flu do to help shorten the duration and alleviate common symptoms? Spirit Detox suggests drinking plenty of distilled water and getting extra rest. This enables the body to fight the virus and helps ease fatigue common to this year's strain. For easing sore muscles associated with body aches, Milligan suggests a clay bath. "When combined with Himalayan sea salts in warm bath water, our IonMin clay product can help with the achiness often common to the flu."

Spirit Detox is dedicated to emotional and physical wellness, with a commitment using all-natural healing and enhancing products to promote the health and wellness of people, without damaging the earth or its creatures. Their line of products includes natural detoxing products for people and animals at fair prices. To learn more visit http://www.spiritdetox.com.

